Willis ISD Board of Trustees to hold Meeting June 12th

WILLIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

AGENDA/NOTICE OF MEETING CARGILL EDUCATION SUPPORT CENTER

204 W. ROGERS

WILLIS, TEXAS 77378

POSTED: July 6, 2017

The Board of Trustees of the Willis Independent School District will meet in a Budget Workshop Concerning the Proposed 201 7-201 8 Budget/Regular Board Meeting on July 12, 20 L 7 at 6:00 p. m. at the Cargill Education Support Center, 204 W. Rogers, Willis, Texas 77378, and the business to be conducted is listed below.

AGENDA

If,during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, the Board of Trustees should determine that a closed or executive meeting of the Board is required, then such closed or executive meeting as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.001 et. Seq., will be held by the Board of Trustees at the date, hour and place indicated in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the Board of Trustees may conveniently meet in such closed or executive session concerning any and all purposes: 551.071, 551.072, 551.073, 551.074, 551.076,

551.082, 551.083, 551.084.

Should any final action, decision, or vote be required in the opinion of the Board of Trustees with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive meeting or session, then the final action, decision or vote shall be either in open meeting, or at a subsequent public meeting upon notice thereof, as the Board of Trustees shall determine.

CALL MEETING TO ORDER: announcement by the Board President as to the presence of a quorum, and that notice of the meeting has been posted for the time and manner required by INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

III. BUDGET WORKSHOP CONCERNING THE PROPOSED 2017-2018 BUDGET

ANNOUNCEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS/RESOLUTIONS/RECOGNITIONS PUBLIC COMMENTS . . ··• STANDING INFORMATIONAL AND AD HOC REPOrlS & ITEMS

A. Wildkat Wellness (School Health Advisory Council) Report and Recommendations

Safety Performance Financial/Bill Payment Quarterly Investment Report Health Insurance and Wellness Center Review

CONSENT AGENDA Approval of Minutes



B. Approval of Bond Construction Bills

DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS

A. Discuss and Consider Approval of 2017-2018 Regular Board Meeting Schedule

Discuss and Consider Approval of 2017-2018 Health Insurance Plan Discuss and Consider Approval of 2017-2018 Memorandum of Understanding with the Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program

Discuss and Consider Change to Policy EIE(LOCAL) Academic Achievement, Retention, and Promotion Discuss and Consider Approval of Energy Management Upgrade at Turner Elementary Discuss and Consider Approval of Fire Alarm System Upgrade at Turner Elementary Discuss and Consider Approval of C. Hardy Elementary Fire Alarm System Project Discuss and Consider Approval of GMP for Bond Project, Package “2B” – New Auditorium, Agricultural Science Center and Athletics Additions at Willis High School

*CONVENE INTO CLOSED SESSION for the purpose of considering matters for which closed sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code Sections (.071-.084) Discuss Teacher Resignations and Consider Approval of Teacher Tex. Gov’t Code 551.074 **RECONVENE IN OPEN SESSION for consideration of and possible action on matters discussed in Closed Session. Discuss Teacher Resignations and Consider Approval of Teacher Appointments BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS

SUPERINTENDENT COMMENTS

FUTURE BUSINESS/MEETINGS

ADJOURNMENT OF REGULAR MEETING

*Adjourn to Closed Session

**Reconvene in Open Session

Posti ng Information

Place: Cargill Education Support Center Date: July 6, 2017

Time: 4:00 p.m .