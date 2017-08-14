Willis ISD Board of Trustees to hold meeting regarding Budget and Tax Rate on Wednesday, August 16th

WILLIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

AGENDA/NOTICE OF MEETING CARGILL EDUCATION SUPPORT CENTER

204 W. ROGERS

WILLIS, TEXAS 77378

POSTED: August 11, 2017

The Board of Trustees of the Willis Independent School District will meet in a Public Meeting Concerning the Proposed 2017-2018 Bud get and 201 7-201 8 Tax Rate and Special board Meeting on August 16. 201 7 at 12:00 p.m. at the Cargill Education Support Center, 204 W. Rogers, Willis, Texas 77378, and the business to be conducted is listed below.

AGENDA

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, the Board of Trustees should determine that a closed or executive meeting of the Board is required, then such closed or executive meeting as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.001 et. Seq., will be held by the Board of Trustees at the date, hour and place indicated in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the Board of Trustees may conveniently meet in such closed or executive session concerning any and all purposes: 551.071, 551.072, 551.073, 551.074, 551.076,

551.082, 551.083, 551.084.

Should any final action, decision, or vote be required in the opinion of the Board of Trustees with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive meeting or session, then the final action, decision or vote shall be either in open meeting, or at a subsequent public meeting upon notice thereof, as the Board of Trustees shall determine.

PUBLIC MEETING CONCERNING THE PROPOSED 2017-2018 BUDGET AND 2017-2018 TAX RATE

CALL MEETING TO ORDER announcement by the Board President as to the presence of a quorum, and that notice of the meeting has been posted for the time and manner required by PRESENTATION OF PROPOSED BUDGET AND TAX RATE

PUBLIC COMMENTS

ADJOURNMENT OF PUBLIC MEETING

SPECIAL MEETING AGENDA

CALL MEETING TO ORDER: announcement by the Board President as to the presence of a quorum, and that notice of the meeting has been posted for the time and manner required by law. DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS Discuss and Consider Approval of Final Budget Amendments for 2016-2017 Discuss and Consider Adoption of 2017-2018 Budget Discuss and Consider Approval of 2017-2018 Tax Rate Discuss and Consider Approval of Commitment of Fund Balance Discuss & Consider Purchase of Custodial Equipment Over $25,000 Discuss & Consider HVAC Services at Hardy Elementary

*CONVENE INTO CLOSED SESSION for the purpose of considering matters for which closed sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code Sections (.071-.084)

Discuss Teacher Resignations and Consider Approval of Teacher Appointments. Tex. Gov’t Code 551.074 **RECONVENE IN OPEN SESSION for consideration of and possible action on matters discussed in Closed Discuss Teacher Resignations and Consider Approval of Teacher Appointments ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING

*Adjourn to Closed Session

**Reconvene in Open Session

Place: Cargill Education Support Center Date: August 11, 2017

Time: 4:00 p.m.