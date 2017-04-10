Willis ISD School Board of Trustees to meet April 12th

The Board of Trustees of the Willis Independent School District will meet in a Regular Board Meeting on April 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m . at the Cargill Education Support Center, 204 W. Rogers, Willis, Texas 77378, and the business to be conducted is listed below.

AGENDA

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, the Board of Trustees should determine that a closed or executive meeting of the Board is required, then such closed or executive meeting as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.001 et. Seq., will be held by the Board of Trustees concerning any and all purposes: 551.071, 551.072, 551.073, 551.074, 551.076,

551.082, 551.083, 551.084.

Should any final action, decision, or vote be required in the opinion of the Board of Trustees with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive meeting or session, then the final action, decision or vote shall be either in open meeting, or at a subsequent public meeting upon notice thereof, as the Board of Trustees shall determine.

CALL MEETING TO ORDER: announcement by the Board President as to the presence of a quorum, and that notice of the meeting has been posted for the time and manner required by law. INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – BRABHAM MIDDLE SCHOOL

ANNOUNCEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS/RESOLUTIONS/RECOGNITIONS

PUBLIC COMMENTS STANDING INFORMATIONAL AND AD HOC REPORTS & ITEMS Technology Highlights and Updates Safety Performance Financial/Bill Payment Quarterly Investment Report Delinquent Tax Collections Student Enrollment Report CONSENT AGENDA Approval of Minutes Approval of Bond Construction Bills

DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS Discuss and Consider Approval of Willis S.D. District of Innovation Plan Discuss and Consider Approval of TASB Superintendent of the Year Nomination Discuss and Consider Approval of a New Special Education Teacher Position for the District Discuss and Consider Approval of Adding Two New Middle School Instructional Coach Positions



Discuss and Consider Approval for Refinishing and Repairs of Gym Flooring at WISD Secondary Schools Discuss and Consider Approval of Technology Purchase Contract Discuss and Consider Approval of Technology Purchases in Excess of $25,000 Discuss and Consider Approval of Budget Amendment – Dual Credit Discuss and Consider Approval of 2017-2018 School Calendar

*CONVENE INTO CLOSED SESSION for the purpose of considering matters for which closed sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code Sections (.071-.084) Discuss Teacher Resignations and Consider Approval of Teacher Tex. Gov’t Code 551.074

for the purpose of considering matters for which closed sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code Sections (.071-.084)

B. Discuss and Consider Professional Chapter 21 Teachers and Administrative Contracts for 2017-2018. Tex. Gov’t Code 551.074

Discuss, consider, and possibly take action regarding the end of the year termination of a probationary contract (Laura Omelanczuk, Teacher I CC Hardy Elementary School). Tex. Gov’t Code 551.074

**RECONVENE IN OPEN SESSION for consideration of and possible action on matters discussed in Closed Discuss Teacher Resignations and Consider Approval of Teacher Appointments

B. Discuss and Consider Professional Chapter 21 Teachers and Administrative Contracts for 2017-2018

Discuss, consider, and possibly take action regarding the end of the year termination of a probationary contract (Laura Omelanczuk, Teacher I CC Hardy Elementary School)

X. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS

SUPERINTENDENT COMMENTS

FUTURE BUSINESS/MEETINGS

ADJOURNMENT OF REGULAR MEETING

*Adjourn to Closed Session

**Reconvene in Open Session

