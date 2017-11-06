WILLIS ISD’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO HOLD MEETING NOVEMBER 8TH

The Board of Trustees of the Willis Independent School District will meet in a Regular Board Meeting on November 8. 201 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cargill Education Support Center, 204 W. Rogers, Willis, Texas 77378, and the business to be conducted is listed below.

AGENDA

CALL MEETING TO ORDER: announcement by the Board President as to the presence of a quorum, and that notice of the meeting has been posted for the time and manner required by INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE -HARDY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ANNOUNCEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS/RESOLUTIONS/RECOGNITIONS

PUBLIC COMMENTS STANDING INFORMATIONAL AND AD HOC REPORTS & ITEMS Personnel Management for 2017 Safety Performance Financial/Bill Payment Delinquent Tax Collection Report Purchasing Cooperative Membership Report Student Enrollment Report CONSENT AGENDA Approval of Minutes

B. Approval of Bond Construction Bills

DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS

A. Discuss and Consider Casting Votes in Montgomery County Appraisal District Board of Directors Election

Discuss and Consider Casting Votes in San Jacinto County Appraisal District Board of Directors Election Discuss and Consider Approval of Retainer Renewal with Walsh Gallegos Trevino Russo & Kyle C. Discuss and Consider Approval of SHAC Members

Discuss and Consider Approval of Adding Additional Classroom Personnel Discuss & Consider Approval of WHS Energy Management Software Upgrade Discuss and Consider Approval of Adding Additional CTE Teaching Personnel for the 2018-19 School Year

B. Pursuant to Texas Government Codes section 551.074, discuss and deliberate possible termination of term contract of physical education teacher for good cause as determined by the Board.

**RECONVENE IN OPEN SESSION for consideration of and possible action on matters discussed in Closed Discuss Teacher Resignations and Consider Approval of Teacher Appointments

