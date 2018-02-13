Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

WILLIS ISD’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET ON FEBRUARY 14TH

WILLIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

AGENDA/NOTICE OF MEETING CARGILL EDUCATION SUPPORT CENTER

204 W. ROGERS

WILLIS, TEXAS 77378

POSTED:   Februa ry 9, 2018

 

The Board of Trustees of the Willis Independent School District will meet in a Regular Board Meeting on February   14, 2018  at  6:00  p.m.  at the  Cargill Education  Support Center, 204 W. Rogers, Willis,  Texas 77378, and the business to be conducted is listed below .

 

AGENDA

 

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, the Board of Trustees should determine that a closed or executive meeting of the Board is required, then such closed or executive meeting as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.001 et. Seq., will be held by the Board of Trustees at the date, hour and place indicated in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the Board of Trustees may conveniently meet in such closed or executive  session  concerning  any  and  all  purposes:     551.071,  551.072,  551.073,  551.074,  551.076,

551.082, 551.083, 551.084.

 

Should any final action, decision, or vote be required in the opinion of the Board of Trustees with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive meeting or session, then the final action, decision or vote shall be either in open meeting, or at a subsequent public meeting upon notice thereof, as the Board of Trustees shall determine.

 

  1. CALL MEETING TO ORDER:   announcement  by the Board  President  as to the presence  of a quorum, and that notice of the meeting has been posted for the time and manner required by

II.          INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE –  CANNAN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • ANNOUNCEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS/RESOLUTIONS/RECOGNITIONS
  1. PUBLIC COMMENTS
  2. STANDING INFORMATIONAL AND AD HOC REPORTS & ITEMS
    1. Safety Performance
    2. Financial/Bill Payment
    3. 2018-2019 Budget and Tax Calendar
    4. Delinquent Tax Collections
    5. Student Enrollment Report

VI.      CONSENT AGENDA

  1. Approval of Minutes
  2. Approval of Bond Construction Bills

VII.      DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE  ACTION ITEMS

  1. Discuss and Consider Approval of Financial Audit for the Year Ending August 31, 2017
  1. Discuss and Consider Approval of the 2018-2019 Willis Independent School District School Calendar
  2. Discuss and Consider Changing the Pay Structure of the HS Girls and Boys Athletic

Coordinator Positions

  1. Discuss and Consider Approval of Willis ISD 2018-2019 Program of Study
  2. Discuss and Consider Approval of Delinquent Tax Attorney Contract

 

 

 

G.       Discuss and Consider a Resolution to Authorize the Constable of Precinct 1 to Conduct a Public Resale of Property Held in Trust as Described in the Exhibit to the

  1. Discuss and Consider Approval of an Investment Broker
  2. Discuss and Consider Approval of Purchase of 14-Passenger Bus
  3. Discuss and Consider Approval of Purchase of 77-Passenger Buses
  • *CONVENE INTO CLOSED SESSION for the purpose of considering matters for which closed sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code Sections (.071-.084)

A.     Discuss Teacher Resignations and Consider Approval of Teacher Appointments.  Tex. Gov’t Code 551.074

  1. **RECONVENE IN  OPEN  SESSION  for  consideration  of  and  possible  action  on  matters discussed in Closed
    1. Discuss Teacher Resignations and Consider Approval of Teacher Appointments
  2. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS
  3. SUPERINTENDENT COMMENTS
  • FUTURE BUSINESS/MEETINGS
  • ADJOURNMENT OF REGULAR MEETING

 

 

*Adjourn to Closed Session

**Reconvene in Open Session

 

 

 