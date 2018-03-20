Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

WILLIS ISD’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET MARCH 21ST

by | Mar 20, 2018 | Local News

WILLIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

AGENDA/NOTICE OF MEETING CARGILL EDUCATION SUPPORT CENTER

204 W. ROGERS

WILLIS, TEXAS 77378

POSTED:   March 9, 2018

 

The Board of Trustees of the Willis Independent School District will meet in a Regul ar Board Meeti n g on March 2 1, 201 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cargill Education Support Center, 204 W. Rogers, Willis,  Texas 77378, and the business to be conducted is listed below.

 

AGENDA

 

If, during the course of the meeting covered by this notice, the Board of Trustees should determine that a closed or executive meeting of the Board is required, then such closed or executive meeting as authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.001 et. Seq., will be held by the Board of Trustees at the date, hour and place indicated in this Notice or as soon after the commencement of the meeting covered by this Notice as the Board of Trustees may conveniently meet in such closed or executive  session  concerning  any  and  all  purposes:     551.071,  551.072,  551.073,  551.074,  551.076,

551.082, 551.083, 551.084.

 

Should any final action, decision, or vote be required in the opinion of the Board of Trustees with regard to any matter considered in such closed or executive meeting or session, then the final action, decision or vote shall be either in open meeting, or at a subsequent public meeting upon notice thereof, as the Board of Trustees shall determine.

 

  1. CALL MEETING TO ORDER:   announcement  by the Board  President  as to the presence  of a quorum, and that notice of the meeting has been posted for the time and manner required by
  2. INVOCATION AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – LUCAS MIDDLE SCHOOL
  • ANNOUNCEMENTS/PROCLAMATIONS/RESOLUTIONS/RECOGNITIONS
  1. PUBLIC COMMENTS
  2. STANDING INFORMATIONAL AND AD HOC REPORTS & ITEMS
    1. Safety Performance
  3. Financial/Bill Payment
  4. District Safety Plan
  5. Student Enrollment Report
  6. CONSENT AGENDA
    1. Approval of Minutes

B.    Approval of Bond Construction Bills

  • DISCUSSION AND POSSIBLE ACTION ITEMS
    1. Discuss and Consider Approval of Financial Audit Firm
  1. Discuss and Consider Approval of Technology Purchases Over $25,000
  2. Discuss and Consider Approval of Solution Tree Conference, June 12-14, 2018
  3. Discuss and Consider Approval of Marine Corps Out of State Educator Workshop
  4. Discuss and Consider Approval of New Grandstand Extension at Brabham Middle School
  5. Discuss and Consider Approval of HVAC Services at the Career Technology Center

and the Agricultural  Science Center

  1. Discuss and Consider Approval of a New Boiler at Cannan Elementary

 

 

 

  1. Discuss and Consider Approval of Baseball Fence
  2. Discuss and Consider Approval of TASB Board Policy Update 110
  3. Discuss and Consider Approval of Computer Purchase for Child Nutrition
  4. Discuss and Consider Approval of Dishwasher
  • *CONVENE INTO CLOSED SESSION for the purpose of considering matters for which closed sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code Sections (.071-.084)
    1. Discuss Teacher Resignations  and Consider  Approval  of Teacher      Tex. Gov’t Code 551.074
  1. **RECONVENE IN  OPEN  SESSION  for  consideration   of  and  possible  action  on  matters discussed in Closed
    1. Discuss Teacher Resignations and Consider Approval of Teacher Appointments
  2. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS
  3. SUPERINTENDENT  COMMENTS
  • FUTURE BUSINESS/MEETINGS
  • ADJOURNMENT OF REGULAR MEETING

 

 

*Adjourn to Closed Session

**Reconvene in Open Session