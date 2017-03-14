Willis man receives 15 years in prison for Assault Family Violence.

On Tuesday, February 28, 2017, a jury in the 9th District Court of Montgomery County, Texas, found Steven Ormsbee, 33 years old, guilty of Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction. On Friday, March 10, 2017, 9th District Court Judge Phil Grant sentenced to 15 years prison.

On July 4, 2016, the Ormsbee became enraged when his girlfriend, Courtney Snyder, 29, did not return home with the food he requested and slapped her across the face as she held their 2 week old baby. Ormsbee then violently grabbed the baby from her arms, and took away her car keys and phone. Without a way to call for help, his girlfriend ran to her mother’s home and called police. When she returned, she demanded the baby from him as she was on the phone with 911. When the defendant realized she was on the phone with 911, he began yelling for the police to “bring their guns.” Willis police officers responded to the trailer and surrounded the home when the defendant refused to exit. Police were able to get the defendant on the phone and convince him to exit the trailer. When he did, it took 3 officers to arrest him.

At trial, Ormsbee stipulated that he had been previously convicted of Assault Family Violence in 2015, making this offense a Third Degree felony with a punishment range of 2 to 10 years prison. The prosecutor in the case, Assistant District Attorney, Monica Cooper, was able to elicit testimony from victim regarding not only the assault that night, but prior incidents of violence by Ormsbee against her. Further, the jury was able to listen to a call between the victim and Ormbsee where he apologized for the assault when he was in Montgomery County jail. The jury found Ormsbee guilty of Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction in only forty minutes.

During the punishment phase of the trial, Cooper presented evidence of the severity of the prior assault family violence conviction, which included the strangulation of his prior victim. The court was also able to hear that the defendant had been to prison once before for Robbery, in which his victim was held to the ground at knife point. Cooper also presented evidence of Ormsbee’s other prior criminal convictions, including Theft from a Person, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. Because of the prior prison sentence, the defendant’s range of punishment became 2 to 20 years prison. Judge Phil Grant accessed a 15 year prison sentence, noting that Ormsbee’s history of violence could not be ignored. Ormsbee will be eligible for parole in 2021.

Monica Cooper, Lead Prosecutor: “Ormsbee that has demonstrated time and time again that he cannot be in society, and he’s one of the most dangerous kinds of offenders because he hurts those that he supposedly loves. Ormsbee earned every day of his 15 year sentence.”