Woman Charged In Disturbing Abuse Video.

(Harris County, TX) Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse unit has charged a 23-year old woman with endangering a child, after disturbing videos were brought to attention of authorities.

Investigators were alerted to the abuse after a welfare check was done on the 1-year old male infant.

Janelle Peterkin (DOB 05/18/1993) was identified as the woman in the videos who placed a plastic bag over her infant sons head and tied it.

She also placed the bag in his mouth as he was crying.

The videos were sent to Harris County Precinct 4 Constables, after they went to a daycare in north Harris County to conduct welfare check on the infant.

An out of state family member sent the videos to alert the deputies of her behavior toward the infant.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Unit investigators were asked to take over the case.

They conducted an interview with Peterkin‡ s, and s he admitted to investigators she made the videos about 90 days ago, to show her ex-boyfriend and father of her child he did not care enough about their baby.

She is now free after posting a $15,000 bond, and here next court appearance is set for May 15, 217 in Harris County District Court 351 at 9:00am.

