The Woodlands High School JROTC Team to Compete in National Academic Bowl Championship in Washington, DC

CONROE, TEXAS (April 12, 2018) – After advancing through two phases of online competition, The Woodlands High School’s Air Force JROTC Academic Team composed of Dominique O’Neill, Tyler Clough, Ethan Harte, and Bohan Li will compete at the Championship event in Washington, DC. The 2018 U.S. Air Force JROTC Academic Bowl Championship will be held on the campus of The Catholic University of America, June 22-26, 2018. This event is sponsored by the U.S. Air Force JROTC and is conducted by College Options Foundation.

The Woodlands High School’s JROTC team earned top scores out of the 330 AF JROTC teams that competed from around the world. The team is one of only sixteen AF JROTC Academic Bowl teams in the nation to advance to the National Academic Bowl competition, which includes an all-expense paid trip to the Championship event in DC.

During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds, students were tested on their knowledge of JROTC curriculum, English, Math and Science. One of the main goals of the JROTC Academic Bowl is to prepare students for state exit/graduation exams as well as college entrance exams, such as the SAT and ACT.

The winner of the U.S. Air Force JROTC Academic Championship will compete against the winners of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and Navy JROTC Academic Bowls in the JROTC Joint Service Academic Bowl Championship.

The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl (JLAB) is a nationally recognized academic competition created exclusively for JROTC students. By participating, cadets learn the values of citizenship, academic competition, and college opportunity. The competition creates tremendous opportunities for JROTC cadets by allowing them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.

College Options Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the academic development of high school students and assisting them in their preparation for higher education. Using academic competitions, college exam study guides, college admissions tutorials and personalized counseling, College Options Foundation has assisted the nation’s JROTC cadets worldwide for over a decade.