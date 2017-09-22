The Woodlands High School Recognized for Earning 6th Lone Star Cup

CONROE, TEXAS (September 21, 2017) – The CISD Board of Trustees recognized The Woodlands High School for winning the 2017 UIL 6A Lone Star Cup at their meeting on Tuesday. This is the sixth time that The Woodlands High School has won the trophy, which ties them for 3rd in all time wins.

The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes six high schools (one in each of the six UIL conferences) based on their overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. All UIL member high schools in good standing are included for contention for the UIL Lone Star Cup.

Contributing to The Woodlands’ win are state championships in boys’ cross country, girls’ swimming & diving, and boys’ track & field along with being state runner-up in football, earning 3rd place at state in girls’ cross country and boys swimming & diving, and being regional finalists in volleyball, softball, and girls’ soccer.

As the winner, the school will receive the Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.

The Woodlands High School principal Gregg Colschen introduced faculty members who helped the school achieve this honor. Coach Mark Schmid also shared highlights of the school’s successful year.

After presenting the school with a plaque commemorating their achievement, Trustee Scott Kidd remarked, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I think I speak for everybody in just saying how incredibly proud we are of this accomplishment.”