Woodlands Marathon this Weekend Expect Delays

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wants to inform our public that the Woodlands Marathon will be on March 4, 2017, from 6:30 am until 1:30 pm. Roadways in and around The Woodlands Township will be effected by this event. Traffic will be heavy so please plan accordingly and leave yourself enough time to get to your destination.

A list of roads effected by the event can be found on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.