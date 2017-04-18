The Woodlands Township Board of Directors to hold Meeting April 20th

|
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas, within the boundaries of The Woodlands Township, for the following purposes:
|STANDARD ITEMS
|1.
|Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance;
|2.
|Call meeting to order;
|3.
|Receive, consider and act upon adoption of the meeting agenda;
|4.
|Recognize public officials;
|5.
|Public comment;
|CONSENT AGENDA
|6.
|Receive, consider and act upon the Consent Agenda;
(This agenda consists of non-controversial or “housekeeping” items required by law. One motion with modifications, if applicable, approves for action, all items contained within the Consent Agenda. Items may be moved from the Consent Agenda to the Regular Agenda by any Board Member making such request prior to a motion and vote.)
|a.
|Receive, consider, and act upon approval of the March 1, 2017 Special Board Meeting Minutes and March 22, 2017 Regular Board Meeting Minutes for the Board of Directors of The Woodlands Township;
|b.
|Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Community Services;
|c.
|Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Law Enforcement and Community Policing;
|d.
|Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Transportation (Park and Ride and Trolley System);
|e.
|Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for The Woodlands Fire Department;
|f.
|Receive, consider and act upon revisions to The Woodlands Township Personnel Policy Manual;
|g.
|Receive, consider and act upon a Proclamation for The Woodlands High School girls swim team Class 6A state title championship;
|h.
|Receive, consider and act upon a proclamation in support of Child Abuse Awareness Month (as requested by Chairman Bunch);
|i.
|Receive, consider and act upon a proclamation in support of the Mitchell Library named as finalist for the 2017 National Medal for Museum and Library Service (as requested by Director Snyder);
|j.
|Receive, consider and act upon amendments to the Conroe-The Woodlands UZA bylaws;
|k.
|Receive, consider and act upon the purchase of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) software;
|l.
|Receive, consider and act upon award of bid for Security Guard Services for the Park & Ride Facilities (C-2017-0115);
|m.
|Receive, consider and act upon the Interlocal Agreement with Brazos Transit District for provision of Trolley Services (C-2017-0160);
|REGULAR AGENDA
|7.
|Receive, consider and act upon a presentation from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office regarding a Strategic Plan for Law Enforcement Services;
|8.
|Receive, consider and act upon a quarterly update on Law Enforcement;
|9.
|Receive, consider and act upon a presentation from Waste Management regarding funding to enhance environmental education;
|10.
|Receive, consider and act upon an update on the Township’s request to the Texas Ethics Commission regarding political and campaign-related activity at the Town Hall;
|11.
|Receive, consider and act upon an appointment by The Woodlands Township Board of Directors to serve as a Director on The Woodlands Road Utility District No. 1 Board of Directors (as requested by Director Rieser);
|12.
|Receive, consider and act upon a quarterly update from The Woodlands Convention & Visitors Bureau;
|CLOSED MEETING (if applicable)
|13.
|Recess to Executive Session to discuss matters relating to real property pursuant to §551.072, Texas Government Code; deliberation of economic development negotiations pursuant to §551.087, Texas Government Code; discuss personnel matters pursuant to §551.074, Texas Government Code; and to consult with The Woodlands Township’s attorney pursuant to §551.071, Texas Government Code;
|14.
|Reconvene in public session;
|DISCUSS FUTURE AGENDA /ANNOUNCEMENTS
|15.
|Consideration of items to be placed on the agenda for next month’s meeting;
|16.
|Board announcements; and
|17.
|Adjournment.