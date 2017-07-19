The Woodlands Township Board of Directors to hold Meeting July 20th by Beth O'Brien | Jul 19, 2017 | Local News TO: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP AND TO ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS: Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas, within the boundaries of The Woodlands Township, for the following purposes: STANDARD ITEMS 1. Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance; 2. Call meeting to order; 3. Receive, consider and act upon adoption of the meeting agenda; 4. Recognize public officials; 5. President/General Manager’s Report; Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park Upcoming Budget Process 6. Public comment; CONSENT AGENDA 7. Receive, consider and act upon the Consent Agenda; (This agenda consists of non-controversial or “housekeeping” items required by law. One motion with modifications, if applicable, approves for action, all items contained within the Consent Agenda. Items may be moved from the Consent Agenda to the Regular Agenda by any Board Member making such request prior to a motion and vote.) a. Receive, consider, and act upon approval of the June 22, 2017 Regular Board Meeting Minutes, and the June 28, 2017 Regular Board Meeting minutes for the Board of Directors of The Woodlands Township; b. Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Community Services; c. Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Law Enforcement and Community Policing; d. Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Transportation (Park and Ride and Trolley System); e. Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for The Woodlands Fire Department; f. Receive, consider and act upon an Award of Bid for Remodeling of the Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park (C-2017-0311); g. Receive, consider and act upon Membership and an Appointment to the Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) High Capacity Transit Task Force; REGULAR AGENDA 8. Receive, consider and act upon a presentation from Rhythm Engineering regarding an Adaptive Traffic Control System (as requested by Director McMullan); 9. Receive, consider and act upon a resolution casting votes for the Montgomery Central Appraisal District Special District candidate to be placed on a county-wide ballot for the Board of Directors of the Montgomery Central Appraisal District; CLOSED MEETING (if applicable) 10. Recess to Executive Session to discuss matters relating to real property pursuant to §551.072, Texas Government Code; deliberation of economic development negotiations pursuant to §551.087, Texas Government Code; discuss personnel matters pursuant to §551.074, Texas Government Code; and to consult with The Woodlands Township’s attorney pursuant to §551.071, Texas Government Code; 11. Reconvene in public session; 12. Receive, consider and act upon a Memorandum of Understanding regarding covenant violation matters (3 Rain Fern Court); DISCUSS FUTURE AGENDA /ANNOUNCEMENTS 13. Consideration of items to be placed on the agenda for next month’s meeting; 14. Board announcements; and