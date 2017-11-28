THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (November 22, 2017) – The Woodlands Township Board of Directors will hold a Board meeting on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381.
Agenda
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors will also hold a special Economic Development Zone Board meeting on Wednesday, November 30, 2017, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. or immediately following the Township Board of Directors meeting.
Agenda
In accordance with state law, notice of this meeting is posted at least 72 hours in advance. This posting occurs inside the boundaries of the Township at its office building, and on this website.