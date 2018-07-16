THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO HOLD PLANNING SESSION AND MEETING JULY 19TH by Beth O'Brien | Jul 16, 2018 | Local News NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING TO: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP AND TO ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS: Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors will hold a Planning Session on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at 4:00 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas, within the boundaries of The Woodlands Township, for the following purposes: STANDARD ITEMS 1. Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance; 2. Call meeting to order; 3. Receive, consider and act upon adoption of the meeting agenda; 4. Recognize public officials; 5. Public comment; CONSENT AGENDA 6. Receive, consider and act upon the Consent Agenda; (This agenda consists of non-controversial or “housekeeping” items required by law. One motion with modifications, if applicable, approves for action, all items contained within the Consent Agenda. Items may be moved from the Consent Agenda to the Regular Agenda by any Board Member making such request prior to a motion and vote.) REGULAR AGENDA 7. Receive, consider and act upon matters regarding the Incorporation Planning Study (C-2017-0433 & C-2018-0138); a. Briefing by The Woodlands Township’s contracted municipal attorneys regarding Planning / Zoning and Covenant Enforcement Legal Issues; b. Matrix Consulting Group Presentation on Planning & Zoning / Covenant Issues; c. Novak Consulting Group Presentation on Planning & Zoning / Covenant Issues; 8. Public comment; CLOSED MEETING (if applicable) 9. Recess to Executive Session to discuss matters relating to real property pursuant to §551.072, Texas Government Code; deliberation of economic development negotiations pursuant to §551.087, Texas Government Code; discuss personnel matters pursuant to §551.074, Texas Government Code; discuss IT network or critical infrastructure security pursuant to §551.089, Texas Government Code; and to consult with The Woodlands Township's attorney pursuant to §551.071, Texas Government Code; 10. Reconvene in public session; DISCUSS FUTURE AGENDA /ANNOUNCEMENTS 11. Consideration of items to be placed on the agenda for next month's meeting; 12. Board announcements; and 13. Adjournment. TO: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP AND TO ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS: Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas, within the boundaries of The Woodlands Township, for the following purposes: STANDARD ITEMS 1. Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance; 2. Call meeting to order; 3. Receive, consider and act upon adoption of the meeting agenda; 4. Recognize public officials; 5. President / General Manager's Report; a. Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) 6. Public comment; CONSENT AGENDA 7. Receive, consider and act upon the Consent Agenda; (This agenda consists of non-controversial or “housekeeping” items required by law. One motion with modifications, if applicable, approves for action, all items contained within the Consent Agenda. Items may be moved from the Consent Agenda to the Regular Agenda by any Board Member making such request prior to a motion and vote.) a. Receive, consider and act upon approval of the minutes from the June 5, 2018 Special Board Meeting, the June 21, 2018 Board Planning Session, the June 21, 2018 Regular Board of Directors Meeting, the June 27, 2018 Board Planning Session, and the June 27, 2018 Regular Board of Directors Meeting for the Board of Directors of The Woodlands Township; b. Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Community Services; c. Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Law Enforcement and Community Policing; d. Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Transportation (Park and Ride and Trolley System); e. Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for The Woodlands Fire Department; f. Receive, consider and act upon approving and authorizing execution of an Interlocal Purchasing Agreement with Conroe Independent School District (C-2018-0375); g. Receive, consider and act upon approval of water and sewer line easements with San Jacinto River Authority (P-2018-0474, P-2018-0475, P-2018-0476, P-2018-0477, & P-2018-0478); REGULAR AGENDA 8. Receive, consider and act upon a briefing on The Woodlands Fire Department ISO 1 rating; 9. Receive, consider and act upon an agreement for the 2018 Residential Survey and approval of the survey instrument (C-2018-0479); CLOSED MEETING (if applicable) 10. Recess to Executive Session to discuss matters relating to real property pursuant to §551.072, Texas Government Code; deliberation of economic development negotiations pursuant to §551.087, Texas Government Code; discuss personnel matters pursuant to §551.074, Texas Government Code; discuss IT network or critical infrastructure security pursuant to §551.089, Texas Government Code; and to consult with The Woodlands Township’s attorney pursuant to §551.071, Texas Government Code; 11. Reconvene in public session; DISCUSS FUTURE AGENDA /ANNOUNCEMENTS 12. Consideration of items to be placed on the agenda for next month’s meeting; 13. Board announcements; and 14. Adjournment.