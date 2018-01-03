WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING JANUARY FOURTH

STANDARD ITEMS

1. Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance;

2. Call meeting to order;

3. Receive, consider and act upon adoption of the meeting agenda;

4. Recognize public officials;

5. Public comment;

CONSENT AGENDA

6. Receive, consider and act upon the Consent Agenda;

(This agenda consists of non-controversial or “housekeeping” items required by law. One motion with modifications, if applicable, approves for action, all items contained within the Consent Agenda. Items may be moved from the Consent Agenda to the Regular Agenda by any Board Member making such request prior to a motion and vote.)

a. Receive, consider and act upon a host venue sponsorship agreement with Inspire Film Festival (C-2017-0589);

REGULAR AGENDA

7. Receive, consider and act upon review of proposals and selection of a short-list of consultants for the Incorporation/Planning Study (C-2017-0433);

8. Receive, consider and act upon proposals responding to the Request for Proposals and Qualifications for Professional Engineering Services Drainage / Spring Creek Watershed (C-2017-0481);

9. Receive, consider and act upon a recommendation from the Ad Hoc Economic Development Committee on a Phase III proposal for the Cultural Arts Feasibility Study;

CLOSED MEETING (if applicable)

10. Recess to Executive Session to discuss matters relating to real property pursuant to §551.072, Texas Government Code; deliberation of economic development negotiations pursuant to §551.087, Texas Government Code; discuss personnel matters pursuant to §551.074, Texas Government Code; discuss IT network or critical infrastructure security pursuant to §551.089, Texas Government Code; and to consult with The Woodlands Township’s attorney pursuant to §551.071, Texas Government Code;

11. Reconvene in public session;

DISCUSS FUTURE AGENDA /ANNOUNCEMENTS

12. Consideration of items to be placed on the agenda for next month’s meeting;

13. Board announcements; and