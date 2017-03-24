The Woodlands Township Board holds meeting by Beth O'Brien | Mar 24, 2017 | Local News THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (March 23, 2017) – The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held a regular meeting Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at The Woodlands Township Town Hall, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard. The Board of Directors took the following actions on the Consent Agenda: Received Administrative Reports for March 2017 for Community Services, Law Enforcement and Community Policing, Transportation and The Woodlands Fire Department. Approved proclamations in support of Earth Day on March 25, 2017; Go Red for Women’s Day on May 19, 2017; and The Woodlands Tai Chi Day on April 29, 2017. Approved an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement with Montgomery County which establishes a collaborative procedure for approving routes for events that use the roads and dictates that any County required traffic control plan for an event shall be reviewed and approved no less than 90 days before the event. Approved a Memorandum of Agreement to allow an encroachment onto the Restricted Open Space Reserve A, Village of Sterling Ridge, Section 72. The Board of Directors then moved on to take the following actions on the Regular Agenda: Received and accepted the February 22, 2017, Board Planning Session minutes and the February 22, 2017, Regular Board Meeting minutes for the Board of Directors of The Woodlands Township. Accepted a motion to approve the February 16, 2017, Regular Board Meeting minutes with a requested revision. Approved an amended proclamation declaring April as Arts Month in The Woodlands. Accepted a post-event recap on the 2017 The Woodlands Marathon from Race Director Willie Fowlkes as part of the Host Venue Sponsorship Agreement between The Woodlands Township and The Woodlands Marathon Management, LLC. An Economic Impact Study for the event will be presented at a future Board of Directors meeting in May or June. Received and accepted a presentation from Duncan Webb of Webb Management Services regarding the Township’s Cultural Arts Phase I Needs Assessment. Mr. Webb presented the findings of the initial phase in which Gensler and Webb Management reviewed previous studies, conducted current market analyses and trends to determine viability, conducted meetings and interviews in late January to gather information from community members and stakeholders and considered potential locations. The Board will consider the commencement of Phase II, Management/Business Plan and Financial Pro Forma, at an April Board of Directors meeting. Received and accepted a presentation from Deborah Sargeant, Chairman of the Development Standards Committee (DSC), regarding the St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church expansion. Mrs. Sargeant informed the Board that the DSC denied a request from St. Anthony to remove additional vegetation for the installation of a required fence. The committee reaffirmed their goal to maintain the existing vegetation when installing the fence and review possible opportunities to shift the fence location to maintain existing vegetation. Mrs. Sargeant also addressed the completion of the initial phase of the reforestation plan and lighting issues around the facility. Received and accepted The Woodlands 2016 Resident Survey Report of Results as presented by National Research Center, Inc. Received and accepted a proclamation encouraging Township residents and businesses to recognize the value of a diverse community and to honor and sustain The Woodlands’ original vision as a community where everyone feels welcome, safe and secure. Provided input on the draft Bear Branch Park Master Plan and directed staff and Burditt Consultants to return in April to present the final draft Master Plan and details regarding the 50 meter pool proposal relative to the existing pool’s bathrooms and pool house options. Accepted an insurance claim settlement from Texas Municipal League for the replacement of the Bear Branch Park swimming pool which suffered significant storm damage in 2016. At a Board of Directors meeting in April, staff will provide information and options to the Board to expedite the project design, specifications and construction drawings Awarded a contract to HDR Engineering, Inc. for Transit Planning and Transit Program Consulting Services on an as-needed basis as determined by staff and the Board of Directors. Received and accepted the February 2017 financial report for The Woodlands Township. Approved a Letter of Support to the Harris County Toll Road Authority for the use of Hardy Toll Road for a portion of the 2018 Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Texas bicycle route. Directed staff to move forward with an acoustical engineering study for the Board Chambers to review and assess architectural design challenges which affect the audio experience for the audience, staff and Board of Directors. The Board tabled items relating to the positioning of the lectern and the purchase of a meeting management system to record votes, motions and attendance. Adopted the schedule of meeting dates for review and approval of the 2018 budget. Directed staff to determine a date for a second Board planning session to discuss incorporation-related matters. Approved a reimbursement and cost sharing letter of agreement with The Woodlands Land Development Company for the design and construction of a pathway connection on Kuykendahl Road between Flintridge Drive and Timarron Drive. The Board approved a 2017 budget amendment to use funds from the Capital Reserve Fund. For more information on The Woodlands Township, please visit www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov, or call 281-210-3800.