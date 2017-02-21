Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

The Woodlands Township to Discuss Incorporation at Board Meeting on Wednesday, February 22nd

by | Feb 21, 2017 | Local News

Print Agenda Return
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
TO: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP AND TO ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors will hold a Special Planning Meeting on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas, within the boundaries of The Woodlands Township, for the following purposes:
STANDARD ITEMS
1. Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance;
2. Call meeting to order;
3. Receive, consider and act upon adoption of the meeting agenda;
4. Recognize public officials;
5. Public comment;
REGULAR AGENDA
6.
Receive, consider and act upon the annual governance assessment report;
7. Receive, consider and discuss specific responsibilities of an incorporated city government versus the Township’s services and responsibilities, as a special purpose district;
8. Receive, consider and discuss the types of analysis/studies that should be completed prior to voter consideration of incorporation;
9. Receive, consider and discuss of the types of organizations/consulting firms that could be retained by the Township to develop a comprehensive analysis regarding all aspects of incorporation;
10. Receive, consider and discuss the potential timing for implementing the analysis/studies associated with the incorporation process;
11. Receive, consider and discuss the development of an incorporation fact sheet to provide public information;
12. Receive, consider and act upon the next steps in the incorporation analysis process;
CLOSED MEETING (if applicable)
13. Recess to Executive Session to discuss matters relating to real property pursuant to §551.072, Texas Government Code; deliberation of economic development negotiations pursuant to §551.087, Texas Government Code; discuss personnel matters pursuant to §551.074, Texas Government Code; and to consult with The Woodlands Township’s attorney pursuant to §551.071, Texas Government Code;
14. Reconvene in public session;
DISCUSS FUTURE AGENDA /ANNOUNCEMENTS
15. Board announcements; and
16. Adjournment.