The Woodlands Township to Discuss Incorporation at Board Meeting on Wednesday, February 22nd

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING TO: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP AND TO ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS: Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors will hold a Special Planning Meeting on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas, within the boundaries of The Woodlands Township, for the following purposes: