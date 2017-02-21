The Woodlands Township to Discuss Incorporation at Board Meeting on Wednesday, February 22nd

|Print Agenda Return
|
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors will hold a Special Planning Meeting on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas, within the boundaries of The Woodlands Township, for the following purposes:
|STANDARD ITEMS
|1.
|Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance;
|2.
|Call meeting to order;
|3.
|Receive, consider and act upon adoption of the meeting agenda;
|4.
|Recognize public officials;
|5.
|Public comment;
|REGULAR AGENDA
|6.
|
Receive, consider and act upon the annual governance assessment report;
|7.
|Receive, consider and discuss specific responsibilities of an incorporated city government versus the Township’s services and responsibilities, as a special purpose district;
|8.
|Receive, consider and discuss the types of analysis/studies that should be completed prior to voter consideration of incorporation;
|9.
|Receive, consider and discuss of the types of organizations/consulting firms that could be retained by the Township to develop a comprehensive analysis regarding all aspects of incorporation;
|10.
|Receive, consider and discuss the potential timing for implementing the analysis/studies associated with the incorporation process;
|11.
|Receive, consider and discuss the development of an incorporation fact sheet to provide public information;
|12.
|Receive, consider and act upon the next steps in the incorporation analysis process;
|CLOSED MEETING (if applicable)
|13.
|Recess to Executive Session to discuss matters relating to real property pursuant to §551.072, Texas Government Code; deliberation of economic development negotiations pursuant to §551.087, Texas Government Code; discuss personnel matters pursuant to §551.074, Texas Government Code; and to consult with The Woodlands Township’s attorney pursuant to §551.071, Texas Government Code;
|14.
|Reconvene in public session;
|DISCUSS FUTURE AGENDA /ANNOUNCEMENTS
|15.
|Board announcements; and
|16.
|Adjournment.