The Woodlands Township to hold Board of Directors Meeting January 24th by Beth O'Brien | Jan 23, 2018 | Local News THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP AND TO ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS: Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors will hold a Special Board Meeting on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at 4:00 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas, within the boundaries of The Woodlands Township, for the following purposes: STANDARD ITEMS 1. Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance; 2. Call meeting to order; 3. Receive, consider and act upon adoption of the meeting agenda; 4. Recognize public officials; 5. Public comment; CONSENT AGENDA 6. Receive, consider and act upon the Consent Agenda; (This agenda consists of non-controversial or “housekeeping” items required by law. One motion with modifications, if applicable, approves for action, all items contained within the Consent Agenda. Items may be moved from the Consent Agenda to the Regular Agenda by any Board Member making such request prior to a motion and vote.) REGULAR AGENDA 7. Receive, consider and act upon the selection of a consultant for the Incorporation/ Planning Study; CLOSED MEETING (if applicable) 8. Recess to Executive Session to discuss matters relating to real property pursuant to §551.072, Texas Government Code; deliberation of economic development negotiations pursuant to §551.087, Texas Government Code; discuss personnel matters pursuant to §551.074, Texas Government Code; discuss IT network or critical infrastructure security pursuant to §551.089, Texas Government Code; and to consult with The Woodlands Township’s attorney pursuant to §551.071, Texas Government Code; 9. Reconvene in public session; DISCUSS FUTURE AGENDA /ANNOUNCEMENTS 10. Consideration of items to be placed on the agenda for next month’s meeting; 11. Board announcements; and 12. Adjournment. President/General Manager for The Woodlands Township This building is wheelchair accessible. Handicap parking spaces are available. To request other accommodations, call 281-210-3800 or email ADA@thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov. Agendas and Board Meetings may be viewed live at http://www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/index.aspx?NID=778