THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (June 15, 2018) – The Woodlands Township Board of Directors will hold a Planning Session on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors will also hold a Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, June 21, 2018. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381.

Here are the agendas:

TO: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP AND TO ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors will hold a Planning Session on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 4:00 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas, within the boundaries of The Woodlands Township, for the following purposes:
 
STANDARD ITEMS
1. Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance;
2. Call meeting to order;
3. Receive, consider and act upon adoption of the meeting agenda;
4. Recognize public officials;
5. Public comment;
CONSENT AGENDA
6. Receive, consider and act upon the Consent Agenda;
(This agenda consists of non-controversial or “housekeeping” items required by law. One motion with modifications, if applicable, approves for action, all items contained within the Consent Agenda. Items may be moved from the Consent Agenda to the Regular Agenda by any Board Member making such request prior to a motion and vote.)
REGULAR AGENDA
7. Receive, consider and act upon matters regarding the Incorporation Planning Study (C-2017-0433 & C-2018-0138);  
CLOSED MEETING (if applicable)
8. Recess to Executive Session to discuss matters relating to real property pursuant to §551.072, Texas Government Code; deliberation of economic development negotiations pursuant to §551.087, Texas Government Code; discuss personnel matters pursuant to §551.074, Texas Government Code; discuss IT network or critical infrastructure security pursuant to §551.089, Texas Government Code; and to consult with The Woodlands Township’s attorney pursuant to §551.071, Texas Government Code;
9. Reconvene in public session;
DISCUSS FUTURE AGENDA /ANNOUNCEMENTS
10. Consideration of items to be placed on the agenda for next month’s meeting;
11. Board announcements; and
12. Adjournment.

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
TO: THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP AND TO ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas, within the boundaries of The Woodlands Township, for the following purposes:
STANDARD ITEMS
1. Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance;
2. Call meeting to order;
3. Receive, consider and act upon adoption of the meeting agenda;
4. Recognize public officials;
5. President / General Manager’s Report;
6. Public comment;
CONSENT AGENDA
7. Receive, consider and act upon the Consent Agenda;
(This agenda consists of non-controversial or “housekeeping” items required by law. One motion with modifications, if applicable, approves for action, all items contained within the Consent Agenda. Items may be moved from the Consent Agenda to the Regular Agenda by any Board Member making such request prior to a motion and vote.)
a. Receive, consider and act upon approval of the minutes from the May 17, 2018 Board Planning Session, the May 17, 2018 Regular Board of Directors Meeting, the May 23, 2018 Board Planning Session, and the May 23, 2018 Regular Board of Directors Meeting for the Board of Directors of The Woodlands Township;
b. Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Community Services;
c. Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Law Enforcement and Community Policing;
d. Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Transportation (Park and Ride and Trolley System);
e. Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for The Woodlands Fire Department;
f. Receive, consider and act upon an award of bid for Automatic Passenger Counters for The Woodlands Express commuter bus service (C-2018-0170);
g. Receive, consider and act upon a resolution regarding the Annual Report on Financial Information and Operating Data for the disclosure filing pertaining to Sales Tax and Hotel Occupancy Tax Bonds, Series 2010; Sales Tax and Hotel Occupancy Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2010; and Unlimited Tax Bonds, Series 2010, 2011 and 2012;
h. Receive, consider and act upon Interlocal Agreement between the Lone Star College System and The Woodlands Township for Emergency Training Center facilities use (C-2018-0136);
i. Receive, consider and act upon an Interlocal Purchase Agreement with Montgomery County (C-2018-0374);
REGULAR AGENDA
8. Receive, consider and act upon a proposal to  amend  the Host Venue Sponsorship Agreement with The Woodlands Marathon Management (C-2016-0340A); 
9. Receive, consider and act upon a resolution in support of the San Jacinto River Authority (SJRA) application to the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) for a flood protection grant;
10. Receive, consider and act upon an emergency preparedness briefing;
11. Receive, consider and act upon a presentation regarding an Issuer Rating and Credit Opinion issued by Moody’s Investor Service for The Woodlands Township; 
CLOSED MEETING (if applicable)
12. Recess to Executive Session to discuss matters relating to real property pursuant to §551.072, Texas Government Code; deliberation of economic development negotiations pursuant to §551.087, Texas Government Code; discuss personnel matters pursuant to §551.074, Texas Government Code; discuss IT network or critical infrastructure security pursuant to §551.089, Texas Government Code; and to consult with The Woodlands Township’s attorney pursuant to §551.071, Texas Government Code;
13. Reconvene in public session;
14. Receive, consider and act upon matters regarding a recent internet and WIFI service outage that occurred at the Town Hall facility (as requested by Director Rieser);
DISCUSS FUTURE AGENDA /ANNOUNCEMENTS
15. Consideration of items to be placed on the agenda for next month’s meeting;
16. Board announcements; and
17. Adjournment.