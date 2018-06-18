THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (June 15, 2018) – The Woodlands Township Board of Directors will hold a Planning Session on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors will also hold a Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, June 21, 2018. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381.
Here are the agendas:
|
|TO:
|THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE WOODLANDS TOWNSHIP AND TO ALL OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors will hold a Planning Session on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at 4:00 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas, within the boundaries of The Woodlands Township, for the following purposes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|STANDARD ITEMS
|
|
|1.
|
|
|
|Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance;
|
|
|2.
|
|
|
|Call meeting to order;
|
|
|3.
|
|
|
|Receive, consider and act upon adoption of the meeting agenda;
|
|
|4.
|
|
|
|Recognize public officials;
|
|
|5.
|
|
|
|Public comment;
|
|CONSENT AGENDA
|
|
|6.
|
|
|
|Receive, consider and act upon the Consent Agenda;
(This agenda consists of non-controversial or “housekeeping” items required by law. One motion with modifications, if applicable, approves for action, all items contained within the Consent Agenda. Items may be moved from the Consent Agenda to the Regular Agenda by any Board Member making such request prior to a motion and vote.)
|
|REGULAR AGENDA
|
|
|7.
|
|
|
|Receive, consider and act upon matters regarding the Incorporation Planning Study (C-2017-0433 & C-2018-0138);
|
|CLOSED MEETING (if applicable)
|
|
|8.
|
|
|
|Recess to Executive Session to discuss matters relating to real property pursuant to §551.072, Texas Government Code; deliberation of economic development negotiations pursuant to §551.087, Texas Government Code; discuss personnel matters pursuant to §551.074, Texas Government Code; discuss IT network or critical infrastructure security pursuant to §551.089, Texas Government Code; and to consult with The Woodlands Township’s attorney pursuant to §551.071, Texas Government Code;
|
|
|9.
|
|
|
|Reconvene in public session;
|
|DISCUSS FUTURE AGENDA /ANNOUNCEMENTS
|
|
|10.
|
|
|
|Consideration of items to be placed on the agenda for next month’s meeting;
|
|
|11.
|
|
|
|Board announcements; and
|
|
|12.
|
|
|
|Adjournment.