The Woodlands Township Reminders

Solid Waste Services Not Impacted by Holiday

All solid waste services in the community will occur as usual over the New Year’s holiday. There will be no interruption or delay of services. Waste Management will provide curbside pickup of trash, recycling and yard trimmings to all residents on their regular service day. READ ON…

Fireworks Prohibited in The Woodlands

The Woodlands Township and The Woodlands Fire Department remind all residents that The Woodlands Covenants strictly prohibit the sale or use of fireworks and sparklers of any kind in The Woodlands. READ ON…

Temporary Traffic Diversion on Grogan’s Mill Drive

Beginning January 3, 2017, the San Jacinto River Authority will begin a construction project to replace a section of water line. The project will necessitate the closure of one southbound lane of Grogan’s Mill Drive at the intersection of Woodlands Parkway. In addition, some turn lanes will have to be closed or modified to accommodate the construction. READ ON…