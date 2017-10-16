The Woodlands Township’s Board of Directors to hold Regular Meeting Thursday, October 19th

|
|STANDARD ITEMS
|1.
|Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance;
|2.
|Call meeting to order;
|3.
|Receive, consider and act upon adoption of the meeting agenda;
|4.
|Recognize public officials;
|5.
|President/General Manager’s Report;
a. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for The Recreation Center at Rob Fleming Park
b. Cultural Arts Facility Tour
c. Veterans Day Event
d. Seasonal Ice Rink Opening
e. Lighting of the Doves Event
|6.
|Public comment;
|CONSENT AGENDA
|7.
|Receive, consider and act upon the Consent Agenda;
(This agenda consists of non-controversial or “housekeeping” items required by law. One motion with modifications, if applicable, approves for action, all items contained within the Consent Agenda. Items may be moved from the Consent Agenda to the Regular Agenda by any Board Member making such request prior to a motion and vote.)
|a.
|Receive, consider, and act upon the September 5, 2017 Special Board Meeting Minutes, the September 21, 2017 Regular Board Meeting Minutes, and the September 27, 2017 Regular Board Meeting Minutes for the Board of Directors of The Woodlands Township;
|b.
|Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Community Services;
|c.
|Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Law Enforcement and Community Policing;
|d.
|Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for Transportation (Park and Ride and Trolley System);
|e.
|Receive, consider and act upon Administrative Reports for The Woodlands Fire Department;
|f.
|Receive, consider and act upon a renewal of the Service Agreement with Leadership Montgomery County (C-2017-0375);
|g.
|Receive, consider and act upon an Interlocal Agreement with Montgomery County for annual funding of the Justice of the Peace (C-2017-0393);
|h.
|Receive, consider and act upon an Interlocal Agreement with Montgomery County for annual funding of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Constable, Precinct 3 (Law Enforcement Investigative Services – Crimes Against Children/Safe Harbor Program) (C-2017-0394);
|i.
|Receive, consider and act upon an Interlocal Agreement with Montgomery County for annual funding of Precinct 3 Constable (C-2017-0476);
|j.
|Receive, consider and act upon a renewal of the Service Agreement with The Center for Houston’s Future (C-2017-0376);
|k.
|Receive, consider and act upon a renewal of the Service Agreement with The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership (C-2017-0373);
|l.
|Receive, consider and act upon a renewal of the Service Agreement with South Montgomery County YMCA (C-2017-0374);
|m.
|Receive, consider and act upon a renewal of the Service Agreement with Interfaith of The Woodlands for senior transportation services (C-2017-0372);
|n.
|Receive, consider and act upon approval of an agreement with Montgomery County Committee on Aging, Inc., d/b/a Senior Rides for the provision of limited eligibility demand-response transportation services for 2018 (C-2017-0395);
|o.
|Receive, consider and act upon a renewal of the Service Agreement with The Woodlands Convention & Visitors Bureau (C-2017-0377);
|p.
|Receive, consider and act upon approval of the 2018 Holiday Schedule for The Woodlands Express Park & Ride Commuter Bus Service;
|q.
|Receive, consider and act upon approval of the 2018 boat rental fees and operating schedule for Riva Row and Hughes Landing Boat Houses and operating hours for the Recreation Centers at Bear Branch Park and Rob Fleming Park;
|r.
|Receive, consider and act upon an award of bids for reforestation services (C-2017-0418 & C-2017-0498);
|s.
|Receive, consider and act upon a resolution memorializing the Township Board’s request for reappraisal of flood damaged homes for the 2017 tax year as provided by section 23.02 of the Texas Tax Code;
|REGULAR AGENDA
|8.
|Receive, consider and act upon a presentation from the Harris County Appraisal District;
|9.
|Receive, consider and act upon a presentation from The Woodlands Waterway Arts Council regarding creation of a Cultural District;
|10.
|Receive, consider and act upon an annual report from The Woodlands Economic Development Partnership;
|11.
|Receive, consider and act upon a resolution supporting the Montgomery County Commissioners Court’s request for federal funding to study all watersheds within the boundaries of Montgomery County including Spring Creek and its tributaries;
|12.
|Receive, consider and act upon approval of a joint funding agreement with United States Geological Survey for installation of flood gauges – water resource investigations (C-2017-0499);
|13.
|Receive, consider and act upon Trolley System Route Options and funding considerations;
|14.
|Receive, consider and act upon changes to the Board of Director’s meeting schedule for 2017;
|CLOSED MEETING (if applicable)
|15.
|Recess to Executive Session to discuss matters relating to real property pursuant to §551.072, Texas Government Code; deliberation of economic development negotiations pursuant to §551.087, Texas Government Code; discuss personnel matters pursuant to §551.074, Texas Government Code; discuss IT network or critical infrastructure security pursuant to §551.089, Texas Government Code; and to consult with The Woodlands Township’s attorney pursuant to §551.071, Texas Government Code;
|16.
|Reconvene in public session;
|17.
|Receive, consider and act upon a memorandum of understanding for the restoration of a portion of The Woodlands Township Open Space Reserve “A”, The Woodlands Creekside Park West Section 16;
|DISCUSS FUTURE AGENDA /ANNOUNCEMENTS
|18.
|Consideration of items to be placed on the agenda for next month’s meeting;
|19.
|Board announcements; and
|20.
|Adjournment.