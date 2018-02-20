THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (February 16, 2018) – The Woodlands Township Board of Directors will hold a Planning Session Meeting on Thursday, February 22, 2018, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors will also hold a Board of Directors Regular Board Meeting on Thursday, February 22, 2018. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381.
In accordance with state law, notice of meetings is posted at least 72 hours in advance. This posting occurs inside the boundaries of the Township at its office building, and on this website.
The agendas are posted here.