WORK WILL BEGIN TO RAISE SH 87 ON THE BOLIVAR PENINSULA The project will raise the roadway from Rollover Pass to SH 124 ________________________________________

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation will begin work to raise a portion of SH 87 on the Bolivar Peninsula from Rollover Pass to SH 124 to 7.5-feet above sea level this month. It is currently 5.5-feet above sea level. The project includes raising the roadway using asphalt, beach nourishment, dune restoration and reconfiguring the curved intersection of SH 87 at SH 124.

The $21 million construction project will be constructed by Oldcastle Materials Texas, Inc. The project will help to prevent water from overtaking the road during times of high tide and significant weather. In addition to raising the road, the curve on High Island at SH 87 and SH 124 will be reconfigured to provide a smooth transition between the two highways and also to provide a greater distance for enhanced beach protection.

“The Bolivar community presented concerns about SH 87 on the east end of the peninsula and we brought in a great team including TxDOT personnel and consultants to help us determine the best way to address those concerns,” said Quincy Allen, TxDOT Houston District Engineer. “We were able to allocate funds for this project and move it forward to improve conditions on SH 87.”

Construction will be done in phases and the contractor will sequence the work in order to minimize traffic delay times and impacts on local residents and businesses. The project is anticipated to be completed in fall 2019.