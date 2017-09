HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE-A FEW OF THESE ARE SCRIMMAGES, AND SOME ARE REGULAR GAMES

FRIDAY NIGHT CONROE IS AT SEVEN LAKES IN KATY, THE WOODLANDS IS AT SPRING, COLLEGE PARK HOSTS TOMBALL, CANEY CREEK HOSTS LIVINGSTON, MONTGOMERY PLAYS EULESS TRINITY, WILLIS HOSTS KINGWOOD PARK, MAGNOLIA PLAYS ALDINE DAVIS, MAGNOLIA WEST PLAYS NAVASOTA, NEW CANEY HOSTS TOMBALL MEMORIAL, SPLENDORA HOSTS TARKINGTON, HUNTSVILLE PLAYS CHINA SPRINGS, NEW WAVERLY IS AT SOMERVILLE SATURDAY NIGHT OAK RIDGE IS AT FORT BEND ELKINS