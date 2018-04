HOUSTON SPCA’S PET OF THE WEEK

Sweety

ID#356554

Female

Sweety is a lovely little Domestic Shorthair Mix who is three and a half years old. She was transferred in to the Houston SPCA from an organization in Galveston so that she could find a loving family to take her in. This former beach kitty is very friendly and loves being pet. She’s a petite eight pounds and has the cutest little face! To learn how you can adopt Sweety go to www. HoustonSPCA.org/adopt, and be sure to visit her at the Houston SPCA today.