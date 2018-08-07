Nearly 1,900 Spring ISD Families Attend New Student Registration and Family Expo

HOUSTON – Aug. 6, 2018 – Nearly 1,900 Spring ISD families turned out Saturday to the district’s New Student Registration and Family Resource Expo for an event that offered everything from free backpacks to free haircuts in preparation for the Aug. 15 start of the new school year.

“This is very helpful,” said Parent Monica Davis, who came out to register her six-year-old and 12-year-old for school and take advantage of the giveaways. “They have things here that I won’t have to buy.”

Trying to make the back-to-school process a little easier on families was the goal of Saturday’s event, which was held at Dekaney High School. For the first time ever, families had the opportunity to shop a Community Care Closet stocked with diapers, pots and pans, new underwear, personal care products and cleaning supplies, donated by community partners like Ashley Furniture and Micquel Wheat, a certified notary.

“When you’re in between paychecks, it really helps to be able to pick up some essentials,” said Tranita Carroll, director of parent engagement. “Today’s event is really about giving our families the opportunity to register their students, ask questions, get information and bring home items to help them be ready for the first day of school.”

In all, more than 50 vendors and groups turned out, staffing tables and offering information and giveaways on everything from health care to low-cost Internet services. “Everything is flying off the table and that’s what we like to see,” said LaQunta Redd, courtesy services representative for Comcast.

Among Saturday’s attendees were Spring ISD trustees, including Deborah Jensen, Justine Durant, Rhonda Newhouse and Chris Bell. “I’m just amazed at the crowds,” Jensen said. “We have so many community partners here. I love the relationships we have.”

That sentiment was echoed by Trustee Justine Durant who applauded the turnout and the strong support from businesses and community organizations. “This is the direction we need to take to heighten our success and develop well-rounded scholars,” she said.

Especially popular were the free haircuts offered by Mystros Barber Academy. A line of students and their families waited their turn for their chance to sit in the chair.

“I just want to cut the sides,” said 13-year-old Angel Luna. With summer vacation winding down, the 7th-grader said he was looking forward to getting back to school. “The work they give me helps my brain out.”

Parent Monica Dixon was a little more apprehensive about her four-year-old daughter Mar’Lee going to prekindergarten for the first time. As she waited in line to register her daughter, she acknowledged feeling a little scared. “She’s never been without me,” she said. “She’s more excited than I am.”

Booker Elementary Counselor Nicholl Irvin tried to help mitigate any nerves as she welcomed new families into the classroom where they filled out and turned in their paperwork. She said she was looking forward to the new school year and the opportunity to help Booker students be successful. “My job is really going to be based on their needs,” she said.

For back-to-school and new student registration information, go to www.springisd.org/backtoschool.