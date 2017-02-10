Spring ISD Board Approves Bus Driver Pay Increase

District looks to hire more than 60 new drivers for next school year

HOUSTON – Feb. 10, 2017 – The Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees approved increasing the hourly wage for licensed bus drivers to $16.50 starting in February along with additional benefits in an effort to recruit bus drivers for the 2017-18 school year.

In November, voters approved a bond referendum that will allow the district to purchase 60 new buses needed to provide transportation services to 5,000 more students who live within a one-mile radius.

“We made a commitment to our community that we would move quickly to implement the transportation piece of the bond referendum in time for the next school year. This means that we not only have to purchase the 60 new buses authorized by the bond, but we need to hire drivers for those buses as well,” said Mark Miranda, Spring ISD chief operations officer. “It is imperative that we begin now recruiting and training bus drivers. This pay increase, making it one of the highest starting salaries in the area, will help us be competitive and ensure we have the best possible drivers transporting our students.”

Other benefits include an attendance incentive for bus drivers and bus attendants as well as a 50-percent reduction in daycare fees at the transportation department’s on-site daycare center. Current drivers, attendants, route managers and transportation mechanics will also receive a pay increase.

Although the state only funds transportation services to students who live within two miles of their school, Spring ISD has been working to increase the number of students served in the district. In 2015, the district increased transportation to include more than 2,000 students who live within a 1.5-mile radius. When transportation increases to the 1-mile radius this August, about 22,000 students will be eligible for services, increasing student safety and decreasing traffic congestion during arrival and dismissal times districtwide.

The district will hold a transportation job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 23 at the Transportation Center, 341 East Richey Rd. No previous experience is required, but individuals should enjoy working with children and have a good driving record. Applicants should bring their Texas driver’s license, social security card and three reference numbers to the job fair. For more information, call 281-891-6490.