Win Tickets to Rodeo Houston Before You Can Buy Them

Our friend Aaron Watson wanted to give you the chance to win tickets to see him at Rodeo Houston before the tickets go on sale this Saturday! This Friday, be listening all day long for your chance to win. Be caller number 7, at 936-588-5878, any time you hear a song by Aaron Watson to qualify to win. Winner will be notified by phone on Friday afternoon. We look forward to Aaron Honky Tonkin’ Rodeo Houston.

Purchase tickets to Rodeo Houston Here (Starting Saturday, Jan 14th, at 10 am) —-> http://www.rodeohouston.com/Buy-Tickets/Rodeo-Concert-Tickets/Individual-Performances

More information on Aaron Watson—–> http://www.aaronwatson.com/