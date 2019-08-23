10 Country Songs About Growing Up That Will Make You Cry

“Tough Little Boys” by Gary Allan tops a new list of the best tear-jerking songs about kids growing up. “He Gets That from Me” by Reba McEntire is second, followed by “Boy” by Lee Brice.

The site OneCountry.com created a list of 10 country songs about growing up . . . that will, quote, “make you cry.”

1. “Tough Little Boys”, Gary Allan, 2003

2. “He Gets That from Me”, Reba McEntire, 2004

3. “Boy”, Lee Brice, 2017

4. “Rebecca Lynn”, Bryan White, 1995

5. “Don’t Forget to Remember Me”, Carrie Underwood, 2006

6. “Then They Do”, Trace Adkins, 2003

7. “Letting Go”, Suzy Bogguss, 1992

8. “My Little Girl”, Tim McGraw, 2006

9. “It Won’t Be Like This for Long”, Darius Rucker, 2008

10. “There Goes My Life”, Kenny Chesney, 2003

Do you have a song about growing up that always wets your eyes?