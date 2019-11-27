10 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Facts from Christmas Movies 

So Buzzfeed put together a list of 29 supposedly “shocking” behind-the-scenes facts from Christmas movies. They’re not necessarily all that shocking, but several of them are pretty interesting. Here are the highlights . . .
- The shower scene in “Elf” wasn’t in the original script. It was added after director Jon Favreau learned that ZOOEY DESCHANEL was a good singer.
- Also, the fight between WILL FERRELL and the fake Santa could only be done once, because the department store Christmas decorations took WEEKS to make.
- Because BRUCE WILLIS had to do a lot of things barefoot in “Die Hard”, including walking on broken glass, he actually wore fake rubber feet, which you can actually SEE if you look hard enough. (Skip to 2:15 in this video.)
- In “A Christmas Story”, Flick’s tongue was suctioned by a hidden vacuum to make it look like it was stuck to the pole.
- Before JIM CARREY got the lead in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, EDDIE MURPHY and JACK NICHOLSON were considered for the part.
- “It’s a Wonderful Life” was shot in the SUMMER of 1946, and sometimes they had to shut down production because of the heat.
- EMMA THOMPSON wore a fat suit in “Love Actually”.
- In “Home Alone”, the photo of Buzz’s “girlfriend” is actually a picture of a BOY in a wig.
- Disney had a strict policy against hiring ex-cons, but they made an exception so that TIM ALLEN could star in “The Santa Clause” in 1994. (And “Toy Story” the following year.)
- And on “The Santa Clause 2”, Tim stayed in character around the child actors, because some of them believed he really WAS Santa.
