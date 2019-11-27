10 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Facts from Christmas Movies

So Buzzfeed put together a list of 29 supposedly “shocking” behind-the-scenes facts from Christmas movies. They’re not necessarily all that shocking, but several of them are pretty interesting. Here are the highlights . . .

The shower scene in “Elf” wasn’t in the original script. It was added after director Jon Favreau learned that ZOOEY DESCHANEL was a good singer. Also, the fight between WILL FERRELL and the fake Santa could only be done once, because the department store Christmas decorations took WEEKS to make. Because BRUCE WILLIS had to do a lot of things barefoot in “Die Hard”, including walking on broken glass, he actually wore fake rubber feet, which you can actually SEE if you look hard enough. (Skip to 2:15 in this video.) In “A Christmas Story”, Flick’s tongue was suctioned by a hidden vacuum to make it look like it was stuck to the pole. Before JIM CARREY got the lead in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, EDDIE MURPHY and JACK NICHOLSON were considered for the part. “It’s a Wonderful Life” was shot in the SUMMER of 1946, and sometimes they had to shut down production because of the heat. EMMA THOMPSON wore a fat suit in “Love Actually”. In “Home Alone”, the photo of Buzz’s “girlfriend” is actually a picture of a BOY in a wig. Disney had a strict policy against hiring ex-cons, but they made an exception so that TIM ALLEN could star in “The Santa Clause” in 1994. (And “Toy Story” the following year.) And on “The Santa Clause 2”, Tim stayed in character around the child actors, because some of them believed he really WAS Santa.

