100 Greatest Country Songs of All Time, According to “The Tennessean”

“The Tennessean” set themselves up with an impossible task: To come up with a definitive list of the 100 greatest country songs of ALL TIME. And they did it . . . but it’s sure to bring plenty of debate.

For starters, they covered every era . . . from the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers’ historic recordings, to the reign of the ‘Nashville Sound,’ outlaws, singing cowboys, and pop crossovers.

However, they did stick to one rule: One song per artist, with the exception of DUETS. So that helped narrow the field a bit. Also, they did NOT bother to rank the songs . . . it’s just a general Top 100.

Here are 25 highlights, in no particular order:

1. “Jolene”, Dolly Parton

2. “Live Like You Were Dying”, Tim McGraw

3. “Stand By Your Man”, Tammy Wynette

4. “Whiskey Lullaby”, Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss

5. “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)”, Alan Jackson

6. “Killin’ Time”, Clint Black

7. “Springsteen”, Eric Church

8. “Tennessee Whiskey”, Chris Stapleton

9. “Strawberry Wine”, Deanna Carter

10. “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, Loretta Lynn

11. “Blue Yodel (T for Texas)”, Jimmie Rodgers

12. “Can the Circle Be Unbroken (By and By)”, the Carter Family

13. “Wagon Wheel”, Old Crow Medicine Show

14. “The House That Built Me”, Miranda Lambert

15. “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

16. “Go Rest High on That Mountain”, Vince Gill

17. “I Walk the Line”, Johnny Cash

18. “I’m No Stranger to the Rain”, Keith Whitley

19. “Fancy”, Reba McEntire

20. “Walkaway Joe”, Trisha Yearwood

21. “Need You Now”, Lady Antebellum

22. “Mean”, Taylor Swift

23. “My Home’s in Alabama”, Alabama

24. “Rhinestone Cowboy”, Glen Campbell

25. “Before He Cheats”, Carrie Underwood

(Hit up Tennessean.com for the full Top 100.)