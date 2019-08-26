The 100 Greatest Country Songs of All Time, According to “The Tennessean”
“The Tennessean” set themselves up with an impossible task: To come up with a definitive list of the 100 greatest country songs of ALL TIME. And they did it . . . but it’s sure to bring plenty of debate.
For starters, they covered every era . . . from the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers’ historic recordings, to the reign of the ‘Nashville Sound,’ outlaws, singing cowboys, and pop crossovers.
However, they did stick to one rule: One song per artist, with the exception of DUETS. So that helped narrow the field a bit. Also, they did NOT bother to rank the songs . . . it’s just a general Top 100.
Here are 25 highlights, in no particular order:
1. “Jolene”, Dolly Parton
2. “Live Like You Were Dying”, Tim McGraw
3. “Stand By Your Man”, Tammy Wynette
4. “Whiskey Lullaby”, Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss
5. “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)”, Alan Jackson
6. “Killin’ Time”, Clint Black
7. “Springsteen”, Eric Church
8. “Tennessee Whiskey”, Chris Stapleton
9. “Strawberry Wine”, Deanna Carter
10. “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, Loretta Lynn
11. “Blue Yodel (T for Texas)”, Jimmie Rodgers
12. “Can the Circle Be Unbroken (By and By)”, the Carter Family
13. “Wagon Wheel”, Old Crow Medicine Show
14. “The House That Built Me”, Miranda Lambert
15. “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson
16. “Go Rest High on That Mountain”, Vince Gill
17. “I Walk the Line”, Johnny Cash
18. “I’m No Stranger to the Rain”, Keith Whitley
19. “Fancy”, Reba McEntire
20. “Walkaway Joe”, Trisha Yearwood
21. “Need You Now”, Lady Antebellum
22. “Mean”, Taylor Swift
23. “My Home’s in Alabama”, Alabama
24. “Rhinestone Cowboy”, Glen Campbell
25. “Before He Cheats”, Carrie Underwood
(Hit up Tennessean.com for the full Top 100.)