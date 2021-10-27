100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier combined with a Veterans Day Celebration at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park

Conroe, TX (October 15, 2021) The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission (MCVMC) is hosting multiple events in recognition of Veterans Day Wed, Nov. 10th thru Thursday, Nov. 11th at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park, located at #1 Freedom Blvd in Conroe, Texas, adjacent to the Montgomery County Central Library and the Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park.

The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission in collaboration with the Montgomery County Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the U.S. Marine Corps League, Eastex Detachment #779 will present WALK THE WALK in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. WALK THE WALK begins Wednesday, Nov. 10th at 11:00am and ends at 11:00 am, Nov. 11th, Veterans Day. Ample lighting and security will be provided. Online sign-up is divided into 30-minute increments; however, you may participate as much or as little as desired. Any participants who are physically challenged or use devices for mobility are welcome to be a part of the event. WALK THE WALK in the name of a Veteran, as an Active Veteran, Retired Veteran, or in honor of a Veteran. The 24 hour WALK THE WALK is available for sign-ups at www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0F4DA5A62BAAF49-walk.

The Veterans Day Celebration will begin immediately following WALK THE WALK.

On the 11th Hour, of the 11th Day, of the 11th Month in 2021 Americans will pause to recognize all Veterans and their families who have given so much in the defense of America’s freedom and democracy. The program will be emceed by Executive Director of The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission, Janeen McSwain and Kelly McDonald, Board Member. A patriotic musical program will begin immediately following WALK THE WALK at 11:00 a.m. and featuring accomplished and noted musical vocalist Meredith Fisk and Kenzie Soape, along with the award-winning Caney Creek High School Boys Choir of Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, illuminating, and enriching our youth, families, and communities from this state and this nation to the services, experiences and sacrifices of our United States Veterans and First Responders.

Learn more about the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission www.honoredmission.org

For additional Information, please call 936-521-3668 or email jmcswain@honoredmission.org or Jimmie Edwards, Chairman of the Board at jedwards@honoredmission.org. Engage with their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/honoredmission.