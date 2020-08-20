Netflix Apologizes for New Movie Artwork

Netflix released promo artwork for their new film “Cuties” and it was not received well by the internet with many saying that it sexualizes children. According to Metro Reports, the original description for “Cuties” said, “Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.”The movie won the World Cinema Dracmatic Directing Award at Sundance earlier this year and was praised by critics for how the movie handles sensitive topics. (preview below). Netflix has since issued a statement apologizing for the artwork and the description- but not for the promotion of the movie itself. Many internet users are stating that the movie exploits children and even points out that a film centered around 11-year-old children is rated Mature. One Twitter user said, “It’s not just the artwork. The whole movie is not ok. Cancel it. Put it in the trashhh.” Over 50,000 people have signed a petition to remove the movie from the streaming service. The French poster can be seen below setting a much different tone for the movie.