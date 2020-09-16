10th Annual Historic Flag Replacement Ceremony

10th Annual Historic Flag Replacement Ceremony at The Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park Expands to Become the Texas Flags Festival

The City of Conroe once again plans for a grand celebration honoring Texas history

Conroe, TX – September 10, 2020 – One of the many highlights of The Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park is the annual Flag Replacement Ceremony. This year’s activities, appropriately named the Texas Flags Festival, will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020, commemorating the Battle of Gonzales, the first battle of the Texas Revolution. The City’s Flag Park grounds will open at 4 p.m., giving visitors time to enjoy the Park prior to the annual flag replacement ceremony which will begin at 5 p.m. The Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park is located in Conroe, Texas, at 104 I-45 North, next to the Montgomery County Library.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the City of Conroe’s Flag Park will host several historical organizations, including the Heritage Museum of Montgomery County, the Montgomery County Historical Commission, Lone Star Volunteers, Sons of the Republic of Texas-Lone Star Chapter, and Daughters of the Republic of Texas-Judge Nathaniel Hart Davis Chapter. This year’s program will include the dedication of a memorial to Cameron Bammel, a beloved founding Board Member of Friends of the Flag Foundation and an inspiring Conroe businessman, owner and operator of Impact Printing.

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe’s Principal Chief Herbert Johnson Sr. will join this year’s ceremony, raising the Alabama Red Rover Flag (1835-1836), one of thirteen replicated battle and rally flags that are highlighted 24/7 at the Flag Park.

Dave Parsons, the 2011 Texas State Poet Laureate and composer of the poem, “TEXIAN”, will be raising the Texas Navy flag. Parson penned the words for the Flag Park opening in 2011, honoring “The Texian”, created by sculptor Craig Campobella. A granite marker showcasing the poem is now a permanent addition to the Park.

The Flag Park also houses a buried time capsule containing 16 soil samples taken from historic Texas Independence battle sites. Aptly named “Sacred Soils of The Texas Revolution,” the samples are one of many features that provide avenues for learning at the City’s outdoor museum.

The centerpiece of the City Flag Park, the towering bronze known as “The Texian” captures the look of the common volunteer, a veteran of the Texas Revolution, as if poised years after the battle of San Jacinto, and on the day the Lone Star Flag unfurled across the Republic of Texas for the first time.

Visitors are encouraged to take time to read the unique history detailed below each flag as well as learn more about Dr. Charles B. Stewart who sketched the original design of the Lone Star Flag. A bronze bust honoring the man and his historic contributions greets Texas history-lovers as they enter the Park.

Unique to this year, members of the public will be able to submit their names for an opportunity to be chosen to raise one of the historic battle or rally flags during the October 3rd ceremony. Anyone may apply be emailing name, phone number, email address, and one reason why he or she is proud to be a Texan to foerster@dfcllp.com by September 30.

For more information about The Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park and the Friends of the Flag Foundation, Inc., please visit www.texasflagpark.com.