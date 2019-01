17 year-old girl crashed doing the “Bird Box Challenge” while driving

Time Magazine claims a 17 year-old Layton Utah woman recently crashed her pickup truck because she was doing the Bird Box Challenge while driving. The girl used a beanie to cover her eyes before she veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into another car. The other car’s side airbags deployed. The teen is now facing reckless driving charges. Thankfully, no one was injured.