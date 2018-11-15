2018 CMA Award Winners

The 2018 CMA Awards Winners

Entertainer of the Year: Keith Urban

Female vocalist of the Year: Carrie Underwood

Male vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton

Vocal duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne

Album of the Year: “Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally

Group of the Year: Old Dominion

Single of the Year: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

New artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Song of the Year: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

Music video of the Year: “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

Musical event of the Year: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney