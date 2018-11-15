2018 CMA Award Winners

The 2018 CMA Awards Winners
Entertainer of the Year: Keith Urban
Female vocalist of the Year: Carrie Underwood
Male vocalist of the Year: Chris Stapleton
Vocal duo of the Year: Brothers Osborne
Album of the Year: “Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves
Musician of the Year: Mac McAnally
Group of the Year: Old Dominion
Single of the Year: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
New artist of the Year: Luke Combs
Song of the Year: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
Music video of the Year: “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
Musical event of the Year: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney