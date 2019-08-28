2019 CMA Award Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Girl, Maren Morris

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Midland

Carly Pearce

Ashley McBryde

Morgan Wallen

Musical Event of the Year

Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, “All My Favorite People”

Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, “Brand New Man”

Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar”

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, “What Happens in a Small Town”