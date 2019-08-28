2019 CMA Award Nominees

2019 CMA Awards Nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Midland
Carly Pearce
Ashley McBryde
Morgan Wallen
Musical Event of the Year
Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, “All My Favorite People”
Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, “Brand New Man”
Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar”
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, “What Happens in a Small Town”