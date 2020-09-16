2020 Census Counts End on September 30!

2020 Census Counts End on September 30!

HUNTSVILLE, TX (9-15-2020) — Nearly 85% of homes in Huntsville and Walker Co. have responded to the 2020 Census, but time is ticking away. We only have until the September 30 deadline to complete our count

Responding to the 2020 Census is quick and easy and your answers are secure and protected. Respond online at 2020Census.com, via phone at 844-330-2020, using your paper form, or with a Census taker. The deadline for 2020 Census response is September 30, 2020.

Find Census response phone numbers for Spanish and other 12 languages here: https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-phone.html

#HomeSweetHuntsville #Huntsville2020EveryoneCounts #2020Census