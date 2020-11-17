2020 TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT SPECTACULAR EVENT

TCMA Energizes the Texas Country Music Industry Once Again with Live Performances and 24 Awards Presented at Billy Bob’s Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards

FORT WORTH, TX (Sunday, November 15, 2020) – For Texas Country Music fans from all over, the Fort Worth Stockyards was the place to be on Sunday November 15 as the Texas Country Music Association once again presented a spectacular event with the 2020 Texas Country Music Awards at Billy Bob’s Texas. This was the event’s third year in Fort Worth and second at Billy Bob’s according to Linda Wilson, President and Founder of TCMA and once again proved why the Texas Country Music industry has exploded. The high energy event included a host of Texas artists spanning decades of Country music with TCMA Spokesperson Brandon Rhyder hosting the event for the 4th year in a row. Co-hosting with Brandon this year was popular Texas Country artist Sarah Hobbs. “We are just so grateful that we were able to hold the 2020 Texas Country Music Awards. Our original date was set for September 20, but with COVID and the shutdowns, the decision was made to postpone it until November 15. We’re just so happy that it all worked out, and we are highly impressed with the protocols that Billy Bob’s has in place for the safety of guests.”

The 2020 Texas Country Music Awards was brought to you once again by Title Sponsor, The Hotel Drover at the Fort Worth Stockyards, an Autograph Collection Hotel opening on Mule Alley in 2021 along with Stockyards Heritage and Mule Alley. The Hotel Drover, a destination boutique hotel in the tradition of the great ranches of Texas, will offer rustic comfort and the truly special brand of genuine hospitality only Texas can deliver.

Radio Stations 95.9 THE RANCH and 92.1 HANK-FM in Fort Worth were the event’s media sponsors. Other sponsors included Chuck Norris’ CForce Water, Ginger Roots Boutique, Rock The Coast Cruise, Love and War in Texas, American Hat Company, Audio Realm Studios, Texas Artist Will Carter, Cinch Jeans, The Rustic, SkyPine Roofing, Silver Star Spirits, IVRS, Rebecca Privette-US Health Advisors, NRS (National Roper’s Supply), Vibe9 Monitors, Yankin’ Lips Fishing Co and more.

Top fan and industry-voted Awards were presented in 24 categories related to Texas Country Music and Christian Country Music. The Texas Country Music Awards was produced for the 4th year in a row by well-known record producer Chad Mauldin of Mauldin Productions from Gilmer TX.

The event kicked off with the Red-Carpet interviews at 3:00pm and hosted by Jim Nash of Shooter-FM and Texas artist Jenn Ford. Musician and Songwriter of the Year awards took place during the pre-show at 4:30pm and included performances by 2019 Country Band of the Year Saints Eleven, 2020 Christian Songwriter of the Year Justin Todd Herod and 2020 Country Songwriter of the Year Luke Christenson.

The main Awards ceremony began at 6:00pm with greetings from TCMA Founders, President and Executive Vice President Linda and Richard Wilson, and the opening prayer was offered by Christian Country Artist and Christian Country Songwriter award winner Justin Todd Herod. Neal McCoy, who also headlined and performed the Awards’ finale with tremendous flair and was on hand to offer up the Pledge of Allegiance live. TCMA’s Richard Wilson sang the National Anthem.

TCMA President Linda Wilson presented the 2020 Artist Scholarship to Texas Country artist Brody Caster and dedicated the award to the many individuals in the country music industry who passed.

Assisting with Trophy presentations were not only performers and finalists, but also Whey Jennings, grandson of Waylon Jennings, Grammy Winner Bryan White, Country Artist Ricky Lynn Gregg, and top finalist on The Voice Andrew Sevener among other industry stakeholders. Handling trophies and directing participants on stage were Tammy Strong, Calli Bowley and Paige Young. TCMA Vice President Monty Dawson served as stage manager, and Tim Williams as Artist Manager. “There were many volunteers and TCMA Members to help put this amazing event together and we could not have done it without each and every one.” says Linda Wilson.

Many of the top Award categories included not only the designation and trophy but special gifts provided by event sponsors including Cinch Jeans and American Hat Company. All finalists received swag bags filled with gift items and certificates from many sponsors.

Along with the 24 Awards presented at the 2020 Texas Country Music Awards, TCMA’s prestigious “Trailblazer Award” was presented to Mr. Radney Foster for his long-standing career and the unprecedented leadership and success he’s obtained in Country Music. “TCMA is very excited and pleased to have presented Mr. Radney Foster the 2020 Trailblazer Award as part of the Awards Ceremony. He certainly ‘blazed the trail’ for others and he’s very deserving to be honored.” says Linda Wilson, President and Founder of the Texas Country Music Association. Presenting the Award were Operations Manager at Love and War in Texas’ Cathi Maxwell along with TCMA Spokesperson Brandon Rhyder. Mr. Foster was unable to attend but accepted via video.

The spectacular evening was filled with top Texas talent including Scotty Alexander who kicked off the main ceremony. Also performing were Brandon Rhyder, Holly Tucker, Curtis Grimes, Zane Williams’ The Wilder Blue, Will Carter and each of the Emerging Artist Finalists, Aaron Copeland, Jade Marie Patek, Hayden Haddock, Jon Stork and George Navarro and then an unforgettable finale performance by Neal McCoy.

The 2020 Texas Country Music Awards was covered by media from all over Texas as well as other states. The event was filmed by Cowboy Channel and Billy Bob’s Texas. Footage will be edited for television to air on national broadcast networks, the Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV early 2021.

The five Award Finalists in each of the categories came as a result of nominations and final round voting that took place between May and July of 2019.

The Award categories and the respective winners are:

Entertainer of The Year: Josh Ward

Male Artist of the Year: Jon Stork

Female Artist of the Year: Bri Bagwell

Country Band of the Year: The Wilder Blue

Roots/Alternative Artist of the Year: Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Young Artist (16 & Under): Macy Dot

Emerging Artist: Aaron Copeland

Country Album of The Year: “Live at Billy Bob’s”, Josh Ward

Country Single of the Year: “River Road Dreams”, Curtis Grimes

Terrestrial Radio Station of the Year: 100.9 KVMK FM The Maverick College Station

Broadcast Personality of The Year: Ben Ryan, 95.9 The Ranch Fort Worth

Internet Radio Station of the Year: RealTexasRadio.com , Michael White-Owner

Live Music Venue of the Year: Gruene Hall, New Braunfels

Christian Country Artist of the Year: Curtis Grimes

Christian Country Single of The Year: “Bible on My Dash”, Michael Knight & Kelly Kenning, Writers

Bassist of the Year: Colton James

Fiddler of the Year: George Navarro

Guitarist of the Year: Brendan Gilman

Keyboard/Pianist of the Year: Allen Huff

Steel Guitarist of the Year: Haystack Novak

Drummer of the Year: Nate Coon

TCMA Artist Scholarship Brody Caster

Trailblazer Award: Mr. Radney Foster

Country Songwriter of the Year: Luke Christenson and Walter Martin for “Fort Worth and You”

Christian Country Songwriter of the Year: Justin Todd Herod for “To Be Continued”

TCMA’s 2019 Artist’s Scholarship was presented to Texas artist singer/songwriter Brody Caster. The Artist’s Scholarship will pay to have one single recorded, engineered, mixed, and mastered at Chad Mauldin at Mauldin Productions; single distribution by Joe Kelly at CDX Traction TX; and a professional photography session by Courtney Ritter of Courtney Ritter Photography.

The Texas Country Music Association’s mission is to promote and enhance the Texas Country Music industry, its artists, songwriters, musicians, venues, media, and businesses behind the scenes to make it all happen. “We’re already planning the 2021 Texas Country Music Awards but from now until then we have big plans that will certainly continue to energize the Texas Country Music industry, and all involved in it.” says TCMA Executive Vice President Richard Wilson. He mentions a few successful projects already live such as the Texas Country Music Chart, Texas Country Music Radio online, Texas Country Music Television online and new in 2020 is TCMA’s Texas Country Music Weekly Top 25 Spotify Playlist and the TCMA Event Center located in Carthage. TCMA President Linda Wilson adds, “As of mid-2020 TCMA has a Nashville Ambassador to the Texas Country Music Association, Mr. Brandyn Steen, and we are extremely excited about that. We also have a few more projects that will be in place in 2021 such as a digital and print version of Texas Country Music Magazine, and we are planning the Texas Country Music Summit, an educational and resourceful conference for everyone involved in the industry.”

In addition, TCMA spearheaded a nationwide promotion for the Christian country format called Christian Country Music, Inc.