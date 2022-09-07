2022 CMA Award Nominees include Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum and more!

2022 CMA Awards Nominations … The show airs on November 9th on ABC
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson
“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
“Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs
“Humble Quest” — Maren Morris
“Palomino” — Miranda Lambert
“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'” — Lainey Wilson
“Time, Tequila & Therapy” — Old Dominion
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae