2022 CMA Award Nominees include Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum and more!

by | Sep 7, 2022 | Featured

2022 CMA Awards Nominations … The show airs on November 9th on ABC

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney)
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson
“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

“Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs
“Humble Quest” — Maren Morris
“Palomino” — Miranda Lambert
“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'” — Lainey Wilson
“Time, Tequila & Therapy” — Old Dominion

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

 

Music Video of the Year

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) — Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton)
“Longneck Way To Go” — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi)
“Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson)
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson

New Artist of the Year

HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson