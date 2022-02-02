2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Kicks Off Locally on February 12

2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season Kicks Off Locally on February 12

Local Girl Scouts selling new brownie inspired AdventurefulsTM cookie alongside other favorites

HOUSTON, TX (February 1, 2022) – Today, Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council kicks off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season in southeast Texas, bringing back classic favorites plus the newest addition to the lineup: Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite. Adventurefuls joins iconic Girl Scout Cookie favorites like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties®.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is about so much more than just cookies. It’s about the girls and supporting their leadership journey,” says Mary Vitek, chief executive officer of GSSJC. “It’s about knowing each girl is building skills that will stay with her well beyond her years in Girl Scouting. It’s knowing that by the end of the program, in just a few short months, she will be more confident, she will have built upon her math or money management skills, she will know how to set goals and work hard to achieve them, and like millions of Girl Scouts who have gone before her, she will be better positioned for success in life. All because of Girl Scout Cookies.”

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world- girls learn five skills that will transfer over into other areas of their life, including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics. All cookie proceeds remain local and help troops fund their activities. Support of the cookie program also makes Girl Scouting a reality for all girls, regardless of their ability to pay, by providing financial assistance and supporting the council’s community outreach program, where staff bring the Girl Scout experience to girls in underserved communities- in schools, homeless shelters, and detention centers, among others.

How to buy Girl Scout Cookies: This year, Girl Scout cookie entrepreneurs are back with a hybrid selling model that incorporates innovative methods of online ordering and the return of in-person selling. Starting February 12, local Girl Scouts will begin approaching customers by going door-to-door or by using digital and social media to promote their online sales.

If you know a Girl Scout, tell her you’re interested in buying cookies from her online, and she’ll take it from there! Customers can order and pay for cookies online for direct shipment or local delivery.

Starting February 18, supporters can purchase cookies at booths located outside local businesses. Enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you. Text “Cookies” to 59618. Download and install the free Cookie Finder app on your OSor Android device and press “Find Cookies Now!”



Cookies4Heroes

Want to support Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneurs without the cookies? You can purchase and donate cookies for GSSJC’s Cookies4Heroes program where donated cookies are distributed to members of the military, first responders and local causes at the end of the sale.

“As we celebrate our council’s 100th anniversary in 2022 we are so thankful for our volunteers and the support of our community, including our booth partners, who are making it possible for girls to achieve their goals and grow their leadership skills,” says Vitek.