2024 TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC “INDUSTRY AWARDS”

Presentations to be made at TCMA’s 2024 Texas Country Music Summit and Industry Awards May 9, 2024, at Sawyer Park Ice House, Spring TX

CARTHAGE, TX (January 15, 2024) The Texas Country Music Association announced today the top 5 Finalists in the 2024 Texas Country Music Industry Awards as a result of nominations placed by TCMA Members.

The Texas Country Music Industry Awards are presented by the Texas Country Music Association and include award categories that are not represented in the annual Texas Country Music Awards.

“The Texas Country Music ‘Industry Awards’ is to recognize those that work hard alongside the artists to make an effective impact on today’s Texas music,” says TCMA Executive Vice President Richard Wilson, “There are so many moving parts to make music that the general public hears on radio or streaming outlets. These are individuals and businesses that TCMA, as the supporting organization for the Texas Country Music industry, must honor.”

TCMA President Linda Wilson adds, “This is an incredibly unique and special awards event since it’s voted on by the industry stakeholders and peers. It’s our goal to let these individuals and entities that work so hard alongside the artists to know that the industry is paying attention – and grateful.”

The nomination round took place between November 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023. The top 5 Finalists in each award category have been confirmed and will now go to final round voting between January 15, 2024 and March 15, 2024 and will be voted on by members of the Texas Country Music Association.

Winners in each category will be announced at the 2024 Texas Country Music Summit and Industry Awards on May 9, 2024 at Sawyer Park Ice House in Spring, TX. The Texas Country Music Summit will be during the day from 10am until 4pm, and will follow up with live music and the announcement of the Award winners in the evening beginning at 6pm. There will be live acoustic performances throughout the day and two live full bands performing that evening – the Monty Dawson Band and Donice Morace Band. Panel speakers and entertainers will be announced shortly. Tickets are limited and are available at https://texascountrymusicassociation.org/summit-industryawards-tickets.

The 2024 Texas Country Music Industry Awards Finalists are (in no particular order):

Artist Manager of the Year

Brandyn Steen (Brandon Rhyder, Curtis Grimes, Jake Bush, Holly Tucker)

Jesse Watson (Kate Watson)

Joe Kelly (Donice Morace)

Natalie Greer (Coffey Anderson)

Enabler Entertainment (Mario Flores, Colleen Michelle Miller, Clay Hollis & Others)

Tour Manager of the Year

Dave Hale (Jaret Ray Reddick)

Jordan Carnales (Jake Worthington)

Shelton Wallace (John Stork)

Matt Garcia (Chad Cooke Band)

Jimmy Hamilton (The Great Divide)

Radio Promoter of the Year

David Gilligan (Gilligan Promotions)

Dillon Steen (Steen Entertainment)

Jennifer & Ray Redding (Jenerayte)

Cynthia Garcia (G289 Productions & Entertainment)

Dusty Moats (Powerhouse Promotions)

Publicist of the Year

Amy Johnson (Top Shelf Talent)

Amy Barnett (Barnett Branding)

Barry Rogers (Wayne Public Relations)

Brandy Reed (RPR Media)

Kate Richardson (Richlynn Group)

Social Media Manager of the Year

Amy Johnson (Top Shelf Talent)

Courtney Ritter (Courtney Ritter Marketing)

Drew Mitchell (Texas Music Reviews)

Sassafras (Will Carter Band)

Amy Gutzke (Trigg 44 Entertainment)

Recording Studio of the Year

Rosewood Studios (Tyler)

Yellow Dog Studio (Wimberly)

Stormy Cooper Media (Houston)

KSIJ Studio/Mauldin Productions (Gladewater)

Fort Worth Sound (Fort Worth)

Record Producer of the Year

Bart Rose (Fort Worth Sound)

Chad Mauldin (Mauldin Productions/KSIJ Studio)

Drew Hall (Rosewood Studios)

Derek Hames (Edgewater Music Group)

Will Braun (Stormy Cooper Media)

Booking Agent of the Year

Holly Grant (Grant Entertainment)

Mae Curtis (Tailgate Talent)

Sam Cox (Rogue Artist Group)

Jody Cockrell (Encore Music Agency)

Dianne Craig (Craig Management)

Music Video of the Year

If I Had A Dollar (Aubrey Lynn)

Girl From Oklahoma (Darrin Morris)

State You Left Me In (Jake Worthington)

Under the Texas Sky (Paige Lewis)

Just Wait and See (Will Carter Band)

Videographer of the Year

Chris Romain (Split Window Studios)

Trenton Johnson (613 Media)

Kasey James (The Playlist Films)

Kyle Tomchesson (KG Media)

Salasi Kudowor (Aichon Media)

Photographer of the Year

Deni Soto (Photography By Deni)

Becky Stinehour (Candid Images Photography)

Ray Redding (TexasRedd Images)

Todd Purifoy (Purifoy Photography)

Christopher Jaso (Jasos Picassos)

Single or Album Cover Graphics of the Year

Moved Into A Bottle-The Broken Spokes (Carlos Hernandez)

Whiskey Us Away-Sandee June (Lacy Dagerath & Kadie Brown)

Hello Texas-Brooke Graham (Warren Barry)

Going Places-Jack Nelson (Benjamin Kiser)

Outlaws and Mustangs, Cody Jinks (Brad Henderson)

Radio Program Director of the Year

Buzz Russell (KNES Texas 99.1 FM Fairfield)

Shayne Hollinger (KFWR 95.9 FM The Ranch Fort Worth)

Chad Lindsey (KFYN 104.3 FM The River Paris)

Corliss (KVMK 100.9 FM Maverick College Station)

Rudy Fernandez (KWMX 92.5 FM The Ranch Abeline, KSLI 1280 AM Abilene, KKCN 103.1 FM Kickin’ Country San Angelo)

Radio Broadcast Team or Individual Personality of the Year

JR & Roberts (KRBL 105.7 FM Red Dirt Rebel Lubbock)

Real Texas Morning Show with Crowman and Nash (KMRX 92.9 Shooter FM Waco)

Justin McClure (KZAH 99.1 FM Kerrville)

Shayne Hollinger (KFWR 95.9 FM The Ranch Fort Worth)

Zakk United (KVST 99.7 FM KSTAR Country Montgomery)

Live Sound Engineer of the Year (Venue, Company, or Touring)

Brian Phillips (Kin Faux)

Evan Hunter (Jake Bush)

Matthew Godkin (Sawyer Park Ice House)

Chip Wied (The Kenney Store)

Shawn Walsh (Chad Cooke Band)

Lighting Engineer of the Year (Venue, Company, or Touring)

Dennis Peek (2 Rivers Technical Services)

Matty Radliff (Sawyer Park Icehouse)

Brian Phillips (Kin Faux)

Thomas Smith (Show Gear Systems)

Jimmy Davidson (Texas Stage)

Venue Manager or Marketing Manager of the Year

Tony Krueger (The Kenney Store, Kenney)

Katie Graham (Billy Bob’s Texas, Fort Worth)

Chris Smith (Rhinestone Saloon, Fort Worth)

Ronnie Schoepf (Schoepf’s BBQ, Belton)

Matty Radliff (Sawyer Park Ice House, Spring)

Music Festival of the Year

Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest (Fort Worth – Gordy Schroeder)

Rock the Coast (Cruise – Brandyn Steen)

Larry Joe Taylor Music Festival (Stephenville – Zach Taylor)

Montgomery Music & Mudbugs Fest (Montgomery – Charlie Diggs)

Outlaws & Legends (Abilene – Mark Powell)

Charitable Music Event of the Year

Harmonies for Heroes (Fort Worth, Veterans – Trigg 44 Entertainment)

Jesse Raub Jr.’s Patriots of Texas Music Festival and Cookoff (Magnolia, Patriots of Texas – Jesse Raub, Jr.)

Concert in the Country (Magnolia, Boots for Troops – Jimmy Rogers)

Cotton Fest (Lubbock, High Cotton Relief Fund – William Clark Green)

Cherokee Creek Music Festival (Cherokee, Various Children’s Charities)

Texas Country Podcast of the Year

Gotta Love Texas Music (Katherine Odom)

Texas Toast Podcast (Helen Elshick)

Texas Music Reviews (Harley Ray, Drew Mitchell, Zach United)

Jeff Canada Show (Jeff Canada)

The Twelve O’Clock Siren Podcast (Matthew Harvey)

Texas Country Digital or Print Media Outlet of the Year

Saving Country Music (Kyle Coroneos)

Stars over Texas TV (Mike Bilansky)

Pro Country Music (Justin Loretangeli)

Galleywinter (Brad Beheler)

Whiskey Riff (Hill Douglas)

Texas Country Syndicated Radio Show of the Year

Dance Time in Texas (Mike Bilansky)

Red Dirt Proud (JB Cloud)

Sunday Morning Coming Down (Mike “Crowman” Crow)

Texas Country Music Countdown (Kenny Schneebeli)

35 South (Colby Ericson)

Best Band Merchandise of the Year

Bri Bagwell

Chad Cooke Band

Kin Faux

The Great Divide

Zach Neil

Digital Distribution Platform of the Year

CDX Nashville

Tunecore

CD Baby

Smith Music Group

The Orchard

Music School of the Year

Bojangles Music School (Houston)

School of Rock (New Braunfels)

Shawnda Rains Entertainment (Denison)

Tom McKinney Vocal Studio (Houston)

Fort Worth Music Academy (Fort Worth)

Artist or Industry Professional Spouse, Partner or Significant Other of the Year

Heather Ward (Josh Ward)

Ed Bradley (Sandee June)

Megan Crimmins-Helton (Jakey Black/Kin Faux)

Candice Palacios (Jeff Canada)

Shannon Canada (Cody Canada)

Texas Country Music Industry Professional of the Year

Tracy DeJarnett (Launch Music Lab)

Monty Dawson (Texas Country Artist, Texas Country Talent, TCMA VP)

Jeff Canada (Texas Country Artist, Jeff Canada Music, Jeff Canada Show)

Jennifer Redding (Jenerayte Radio Promotions)

Dusty Moats (Powerhouse Entertainment)

According to Linda Wilson, the Texas Country Music Summit and Texas Country Music Industry Awards are vastly different than any other type of music conference. She says, “We’ve designed this Summit to be educational and informative with our primary focus on listening to the needs of those in the industry. We will be interacting with each other prior to the event to determine issues that need to be addressed, then bring in industry pros who are Texas Country Music industry to provide direction and possible paths to solutions. We want to know the needs of the artists and those making, playing, and supporting the music, and we will have panel participation from those on the ground in the Texas Country Music industry to provide their expertise at the conference.”

To Sponsor the Event, please visit this link: https://www.texascountrymusicassociation.org/2024industryawardssponsor

For more information on the Texas Country Music Association, visit www.texascountrymusic.org.

