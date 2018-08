$500,000 Doggie Mansion

Celebrity Net Worth claims a man from China has spent $493,000 turning an abandoned warehouse into a mansion for his 4 year old Border Collie Sylar. The air conditioned wrehouse has a swimming pool and a spa. Sylar’s owner also installed a running track so Sylar can stay in shape. Sylar’s owner raised the money for the warehouse by opening a dog food and dog toy store on the Internet.