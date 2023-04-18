50th Annual Pasadena Strawberry Festival

Pasadena Strawberry Festival

The Pasadena Strawberry Festival is celebrating 50 Years of Festivals!

Make plans for May18th 19th 20th 21st to attend the 50th Annual Pasadena Strawberry Festival on the Pasadena Fairgrounds, a whole new look this year, with exciting

Entertainment and Strolling Acts, Jugglers, Pig Races, Monster Truck Rides,

Petting Zoo, Pony Rides, and Mutton Bustin.

We will still have the good old favorites like the World’s Largest Strawberry

Shortcake, Buzz Berry Kid Zone, Mud Volleyball Tournament, Cook-Off,

Arts & Crafts, Foods of all kinds, Beer & Wine, Carnival, Shopping with over 300 Vendors, and at 9:15pm Saturday Night Fireworks will light-up the sky to celebrate our 50years.

Arena Stage –

Thursday Night May 18th Bag of Donuts “FREE ADMMISSION”

Friday Night May 19th Hayden Haddock & Dos Borrachos

“Featuring Kevin Flower & Roger Creager”

Saturday Night May 20th Big Jordan & Aaron Watson

All concerts will be held in the Arena.

Sunday May 21st Praise & Worship by Risen Nation

Tickets available online at strawberryfest.org or at the gates $15 general

admission, Children 0-5 free, Children 6-10 $5 and Senior Adults (65 +) $5

Weekend Pass (for 4 days) $40.

Thursday May 18th 3pm Community Appreciation Night “FREE ADMMISSION”

Friday May 19th 10am

Saturday May 21st 10 am

Sunday May 22nd 10 am

Theme is A Blast from the Past, “Celebrating 50 Years”

Parade May 13th Beauty Pageant May 17th

“All applications are on the website.”