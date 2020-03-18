6th Case Confirmed in Montgomery County

Status Update from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 18, 2020

For more information, please contact:

Misti Willingham, Public Information Officer

C: 936.537.0611

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, can confirm Montgomery County’s sixth positive COVID-19 case. The man, who is in his 40s, is a resident of Southwest Montgomery County. At this time, he is in isolation in his home. The man has recently traveled to California.

In Montgomery County, and in the rest of the nation, testing supplies are limited. Because the supply of testing materials is not keeping up with demand, healthcare providers as a whole cannot test everyone, even those who are symptomatic. Therefore, it is very likely that people in the community have COVID-19 who have not been tested.

As for those tests that are being performed – by law, providers (hospitals, physicians, etc.) are only required to notify Public Health of POSITIVE results. We are no longer receiving the numbers on all tests performed in Montgomery County. At this time, we have received 6 positive tests. According to MCPHD internal numbers (which do not include all numbers regarding private labs in the county), there are 27 tests that have come back NEGATIVE, and 102 tests are pending.

Here are updates on Montgomery County’s other current cases:

Case # 1 – A man in his 40s, who resides in Northwest Montgomery County, is still hospitalized. He remains in critical condition. As a result of our investigation, we do believe he contracted the virus as a result of community spread.

Case # 2 – A woman, in her 40s, who resides in Southeast Montgomery County. She remains in a hospital in Harris County, in critical condition.

Case # 3 – A man, in his 40s, who resides in Northwest Montgomery County. He is at home, recovering well.

Case # 4 – A woman, in her 40s, who resides in Northwest Montgomery County. She remains at home, doing well. Her case is connected to Case # 3.

Case # 5 – A man, in his 50s, who resides in Southwest Montgomery County. He is in isolation in his home. The man has recently traveled to California.

*Note – The CDC will no longer provide confirmations on presumptive positive cases. Cases that test positive in local labs will now be considered confirmed upon a positive result.

Tips for the general public:

Wash hands often for 20 seconds and encourage others to do the same.

If no soap and water are available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Disinfect surfaces, buttons, handles, knobs, and other places touched often.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Patients with confirmed 2019-nCoV infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath. The CDC believes that symptoms of 2019-nCoV may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

For more information, please see https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/.

Montgomery County Public Health District’s mission is promoting a healthy, resilient community through health education, disease prevention, clinical services, and emergency preparedness. For more information about the Montgomery County Public Health District please go to www.mcphd-tx.org.