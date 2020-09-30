’70s Country Singer Mac Davis Has Passed Away

Singer, songwriter, and actor MAC DAVIS died yesterday following heart surgery. He was 78. His manager posted the news on Facebook, adding that he was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.”

Mac started as a successful songwriter. Elvis Presley had hits with “In the Ghetto” and “Don’t Cry Daddy” . . . as did Bobby Goldsboro with “Watching Scotty Grow”.

Mac’s solo career included six Top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His biggest hits included “Baby, Don’t Get Hooked On Me”, “One Hell of a Woman”, and “Stop and Smell the Roses”.

Hollywood came calling in 1974. “The Mac Davis Show” ran for two years, and his movie roles included “North Dallas Forty” and “Cheaper to Keep Her”.

He continued to act through the years with roles on “That ’70s Show” and as the voice of Sheriff Buford on “King of the Hill”. His last appearance was playing Preacher J.J. Sneed on one of Dolly Parton’s “Heartstrings” TV movies on Netflix.

