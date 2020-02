A 32-Year-Old Man Steals a Skateboard When His Mom Won’t Buy It for Him

Get. A. JOB!

32-year-old Vincent Chacon wanted a $200 skateboard from a store in Salt Lake City . . . but his MOM wouldn’t give him the money for it.

So last Friday he put on a ski mask and ROBBED the place.

An assistant manager tried to stop him, but they let go of the board when he reached into his pocket and claimed he had a gun.

He turned himself in the next day. He’s facing a felony charge for aggravated robbery.

(KSL)