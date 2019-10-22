A 40-Year-Old White Guy Named Tupac Shakur Has Been Arrested

Somewhere in the afterlife, TUPAC is hearing about this story and angrily loading his ghost glock and ready to go “Hit ‘Em Up” on this dude.

The cops in Johnson City, Tennessee arrested a guy on Saturday on a probation violation warrant. That guy’s name? Tupac Shakur.

It’s important to note two things. One, this is NOT the real Tupac . . . this is a 40-year-old white guy. And two, Tupac isn’t his given name, it’s Timothy Oliver. He just exclusively goes by Tupac Shakur.

It’s not clear if he legally changed his name to Tupac, but the news outlets are identifying him with that name, so it seems like more than just a nickname or alias.

Anyway, when the cops were arresting him, he tried to pull a knife on them, so they tackled him. And they found a bunch of meth on him as well.

He’s facing several charges.

