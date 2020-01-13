A Billionaire Is Looking for a New Girlfriend . . . Your First Date Will be on the Moon

There’s a 44-year-old billionaire named Yusaku Maezawa in Japan, and he’s having quite a year. He kicked off 2020 by promising to give away $9 million to random people on Twitter as a “social experiment.”

And now . . . there’s this.

Yusaku is single, and he’s looking for a girlfriend. And if it winds up being you, your official first date with him will be . . . a trip to the MOON.

Seriously. He was the first person to buy a private trip to the Moon from SpaceX. And he wants a new girlfriend to go up there with him.

If you’re interested, he’s looking for single women over 20. Applications are due by Friday and, naturally, all of this will be covered by a reality show. (New York Post)